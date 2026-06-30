Paul Wight Reveals Why John Cena Is the Toughest Man in Wrestling

Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show in WWE) has had a career spanning multiple decades. He’s a former WWE Champion, as well as a WrestleMania main eventer. Most fans probably know him as The Big Show, but he’s been working in AEW as Paul Wight for a few years now.

Over the course of his career, Wight wrestled some of the greatest wrestlers in the world, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, Steve Austin, and more.

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Paul Wight Explains Why John Cena Is The Toughest Man In Wrestling To Him

During a recent interview with Sky Sports’ Ringmates, Paul Wight was asked a couple of quickfire questions, including one about the toughest wrestler.

Wight said John Cena, and then shared an example of Cena having neck surgery, and then showing up to work later in the day. Here’s what he said:

“Believe it or not, John Cena. John Cena had neck surgery at 7 am and at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, he came by the building to say hello to everybody. This is a guy that had his neck fused and within less than 7 hours, he came by to say hello to everybody. That’s pretty tough. I’ve seen him get stabbed in the eye and have his cornea scratched and he’s still at work the next day. That’s pretty tough.”

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You can watch Wight’s interview with Sky Sports’ Ringmates in the embed below:

Wight and Cena shared the ring dozens of times in WWE.

They had several memorable moments together, such as their WrestleMania 25 spot where Cena picked up both Wight and Edge at once during the World Heavyweight Title match.

It’s been over two years since Wight wrestled a match, and fans may wonder if this means his in-ring days are over. Wight answered this question during an interview in May this year and confirmed that he still plans on wrestling. He didn’t reveal when or where.

Do you want to see Wight wrestle in AEW again?

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For more on Paul Wight, John Cena and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / UPI Photo