Booker T Says Family Matters Kept Him Away From NXT Commentary

Booker T has been working as a color commentator on NXT for a few years now. For the past two weeks, however, he was missing from the announcer’s desk, which led to many fans speculating. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett filled in for Booker T during his absence.

Now the WWE Hall of Famer has provided an update on this situation and also explained why he missed the last two episodes of NXT.

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Booker T Explains His NXT Absence, Says He Was Dealing With Some Family Stuff

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed his absence from NXT programming. He said that there were some “family stuff,” he had been dealing with that took priority over his job. As for when Booker will return to commentary, it’s tonight on NXT.

Here’s what he said:

“I’m the youngest of eight. When something happens in the family, family comes first. Everything stops. I always said, being the youngest in the family, it’s my responsibility to make sure I step up and be there at all times. For me, I’ve been dealing with family stuff, and I had to take a step back and deal with it. I can’t deal with things and work at the same time. That’s all it’s been. I feel good, I’m perfectly fine, my health is great. I’m getting back to work on Tuesday.” (H/t Fightful)

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Check out Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast below:

The June 30 edition of NXT will feature a singles match between Mason Rook and Jackson Drake, an NXT Tag Team Titles match between the champions Vanity Project against Galeno & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., a one-on-one bout between Jaida Parker and Karmen Petrovic, and lastly a AAA Latin American Championship match between El Hijo del Vikingo and E.K. Prosper.

The show will air on The CW beginning at 8 pm ET.

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Do you enjoy seeing Booker T on NXT commentary?

For more on Booker T and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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