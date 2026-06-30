Je’Von Evans Reveals Why He’s Hesitant to Use The Shooting Star Press

At the start of this year, Je’Von Evans made his WWE main roster debut. He’s being positioned as one of the future main eventers in WWE. Even the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, has been highly impressed with him. During a recent interview, HHH named Evans as one of the current wrestlers he believes will main event a WrestleMania in the future.

While Evans can do a lot of things incredibly in the ring, there’s one move that he’s not really looking forward to doing anytime soon.

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Je’Von Evans Says He’s Afraid To Do The Shooting Star Press

While speaking on A Shot of Brandi during a recent interview, Je’Von Evans admitted that he’s afraid to try the Shooting Star Press despite being capable of performing a wide variety of high-risk maneuvers.

Evans has quickly earned a reputation for his explosive offense and impressive aerial ability since arriving in WWE. His matches often feature springboards, dives, and other high-flying attacks that have helped him stand out as one of the company’s rising stars.

In the interview, Evans said that the Shooting Star Press has remained one move he has yet to fully embrace, as it requires a wrestler to perform a forward-traveling backflip before landing on an opponent, making it one of the more difficult aerial moves in the world of pro wrestling.

“There’s a move that I won’t say I can’t do, but what I will say is I’m afraid to try. It’s a move called a Shooting Star Press. It’s very scary because you’re doing a backflip but going forward. … I can do a lot of things, but a Shooting Star Press from the top rope is something that I am [afraid to try].”

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Watch Evans’ interview on A Shot of Brandi in the embed below:

The Shooting Star Press looks great when done right, but several wrestlers have gotten hurt using it over the years. A prime example of this would be Brock Lesnar, who attempted the move during his WrestleMania 19 main event against Kurt Angle but ended up giving himself a concussion.

What are your thoughts on Je’Von Evans’ main roster run so far?

For more on Je’Von Evans and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE