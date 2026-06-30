Will Ospreay Says He Feels A Weight Lifted After AEW Forbidden Door Victory

At the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Will Ospreay had an incredible match against Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Cup finals. Both wrestlers were bleeding by the end of this bout, but in the end, Ospreay emerged victorious.

As per the stipulation of this bout, Ospreay now has a title match against MJF at the AEW All In pay-per-view. A lot of fans are expecting Ospreay to get his big moment in London, as it’s something he has extensively talked about in the past.

After winning at Forbidden Door, Ospreay commented on his victory, saying he felt a weight lifted off his shoulder.

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Will Ospreay Says He’ll Need To Carry A Heavier Weight On His Shoulder Till AEW All In

Taking to X, Will Ospreay commented on his Forbidden Door victory against Strickland, saying that moment felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulder. But Ospreay also realizes that the road ahead of him is just as tough, if not more.

He’ll go up against MJF, one of the wrestlers notorious for doing whatever he can to keep the title around his waist, at Wembley Stadium. You can read Ospreay’s comment below:

“This moment felt a weight lifted. Knowing this Wednesday a much heavier weight will be on my shoulders that I’ll need to carry for 2 months to Wembley Stadium. It’s coming home”

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It’s been only a few months since Ospreay returned from his neck injury. Initially, he wanted to take revenge on The Death Riders, as they were responsible (in kayfabe) for his injury. But now, he’s aligned himself with the stable, and they proved to be instrumental in his win against Strickland at Forbidden Door as well.

Will Ospreay has never captured the AEW World Championship before, but now he has the chance to do it in front of a home crowd. And the odds are also in his favour this time.

Do you think Ospreay will defeat MJF at AEW All In?

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For more on Will Ospreay and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW