Austin Theory Says WWE Could Have Done More With Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In

Austin Theory believes there was more WWE could have done with his failed Money in the Bank cash-in. Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2022, but his attempt to cash in on the United States Championship against Seth Rollins ended in failure.

Not only was it surprising that Theory cashed in his MITB on the US Championship, but he also became the only wrestler to fail a cash-in on a mid-card title in WWE.

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Austin Theory Comments On His Failed Money In The Bank Cash In

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Austin Theory was asked whether he felt robbed by how his Money in the Bank cash-in ended. Theory admitted he is willing to go along with whatever WWE needs, but he said he felt there was room to make the story feel bigger.

“Yes, yes, yes. I will say, I’m gonna go run the play always if we really need it to be this way. I think for me I felt like, even with the moment I had with Roman, it was I believe at Barclays Center, and he hit me with the ‘Your daddy’s not here anymore’. In that moment, I wanted to say the same thing to him, because in a way it’s like he’s a Vince guy as well. Not in a way. He was. That could’ve been a moment.”

Theory said he never expected to beat Roman Reigns for the titlee, but he believed the rivalry could have been built to make fans think there was a real chance.

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“I knew I wasn’t gonna get the title off Roman, but even just building it to seem like, ‘Oh, there we go.’ I can lose to him, whatever. But just give it more of a payoff because it felt cool, man. Like, I did a lot of cool things with it. I still think it’s funny how I have it in my office hanging and it’s real dented, and I love when people see it and go, ‘Bro, you murdered people with that, huh?’ I’m like, ‘No, Brock Lesnar murdered me with it. And it sucked.'”

Theory refers to the segment with Lesnar, which took place on the July 22, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where The Beast beat him with the briefcase. You can watch a clip of this segment below:

Do you think Austin Theory should’ve successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase?

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