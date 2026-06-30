Sami Zayn Wishes Cody Rhodes A Happy Birthday Days After Stripping Him Of The WWE Championship

At the most recent WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn finally accomplished his goal of winning the WWE Championship.

He faced Gunther and Cody Rhodes at the show in a triple threat situation. For weeks, Zayn had been eyeing the WWE Championship and he finally received a match after getting involved in Gunther’s rivalry with The American Nightmare.

This was also the third time Gunther had been fighting Rhodes for the WWE Championship. But as fans know by now, The Ring General fell short again in his championship pursuit.

Today, Cody Rhodes turned 41, and someone very familiar to him wished him a happy birthday.

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Sami Zayn Poses With The WWE Championship To Wish A Happy Birthday To Cody Rhodes

The new WWE Champion, Sami Zayn, wished his “friend” Cody Rhodes a happy birthday with a picture of him smiling with the WWE Title kept in the frame as well.

This would’ve been a normal post if it hadn’t been for the fact that Zayn not only took the WWE Title away from Rhodes, but he also got a pinfall over him.

You can check out Sami Zayn’s post below:

Happy birthday to my friend Cody Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/kU3pE0yIIu — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 30, 2026

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Spoiler: Sami Zayn’s Next Challenger Will Be Revealed Soon

This part of the article contains spoilers from a future edition of WWE SmackDown. If you don’t wish to see them, don’t read this section.

WWE recently taped SmackDown in Atlantic City. On the show, fans saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes compete to become the number one contender to Zayn’s title.

Cody Rhodes ended up winning this bout, and he now has a WWE Title rematch on the July 6th edition of Monday Night Raw. Many fans are speculating that this could be where Rhodes wins the title back from Zayn. But at the same time, some people believe Zayn should at least hold the title until SummerSlam.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should win the title so quickly after losing?

Also read: Andrade Calls for AEW World Title Opportunity From MJF

For more on Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Future Image