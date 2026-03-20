WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2026): Live Match Coverage & Results

Event: WWE SmackDown
Date: March 20, 2026
Venue: Lenovo Center
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Match Card:
- Randy Orton explains his attack on Cody Rhodes
- MFTs (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth (WWE Tag Team Championship Match)
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom
- The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)
- Kit Wilson and Jelly Roll’s segment
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE SmackDown Full Results
Event still in progress… results will be updated soon.