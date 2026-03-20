WWE SmackDown (March 20, 2026): Live Match Coverage & Results

WWE SmackDown
Credit: WWE.com
by Ishaan Sharma

Event: WWE SmackDown

Date: March 20, 2026

Venue: Lenovo Center

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Match Card:

  • Randy Orton explains his attack on Cody Rhodes
  • MFTs (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth (WWE Tag Team Championship Match)
  • Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom
  • The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)
  • Kit Wilson and Jelly Roll’s segment
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE SmackDown Full Results

Event still in progress… results will be updated soon. 