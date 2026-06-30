Andrade Calls for AEW World Title Opportunity From MJF

Andrade wants to fight for the AEW World Championship. The title currently belongs to MJF, who most recently defended it against RUSH on the June 3 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Last year, Andrade returned to AEW following a one-year-long spell in WWE. Initially, there were issues with his non-compete that prevented him from working in AEW, but he and WWE worked things out in the end.

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Andrade Eyes The AEW World Championship, Wants An Opportunity From MJF

Speaking with Justin Barrasso on Undisputed, Andrade talked about wanting an opportunity to fight for the AEW World Championship. He claimed he’d be a “fighting champion” and defend the title belt against Will Ospreay, who recently won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

You can read his comments below:

“I’m looking for that championship. God knows I want it. MJF, I’m looking for an opportunity. That would be incredible. I’d be a fighting champion and defend it against Will Ospreay. I’d defend it against Kenny Omega. Hopefully it is soon, but I will work for it as long as necessary.”

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Interestingly enough, during that same pay-per-view, Andrade turned on MJF during the Team DCMJF vs Team Briscoe Death’s Door cage match. Andrade was part of MJF’s team, but he was done taking orders from him, so he attacked the champ as well as his Don Callis Family stablemate, Jack Doyle, during the bout.

MJF is currently scheduled to defend his AEW World Title against Ospreay at AEW All In: London later this year.

Do you think Andrade will get a world title opportunity from MJF on AEW programming?

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For more on Andrade, MJF and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW