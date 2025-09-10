WWE Set To ‘Counter-Program’ AEW All Out PPV With Return Of Popular Superstar

WWE is set to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV on September 20th with ‘WrestlePalooza,’ according to recent reports, with a former Superstar set to make her in-ring return after over a decade away from the company.

This wouldn’t be the first high profile instance of WWE trying to undermine AEW.

‘Going To Try And Destroy All Out’: WWE Set To ‘Counter-Program’ AEW PPV

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez, WWE looks set to bring back former Divas Champion AJ Lee in order to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV, which will be broadcast on the exact same day as ‘WrestlePalooza.’

Bryan Alvarez confirms WWE is bringing back AJ Lee after 10 years at WrestlePalooza to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV: “We can confirm that it’s a Mixed Tag, CM Punk & AJ Lee against Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. The return of AJ, Brock and Usos teaming up. They’re loading this… pic.twitter.com/zh1SWOX9uJ — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) September 2, 2025



“We can confirm that it’s a Mixed Tag, CM Punk & AJ Lee against Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. They’re loading this show up to try to destroy All Out, we’ll see if they can do it.” Alvarez revealed in his report.

Looking set to make her return to the WWE ring for the first time in over a decade, after retiring following her team-up with Paige against the Bella Twins at Wrestlemania 31, Lee is gearing up to return to the company alongside her husband, CM Punk, in order to take on both Rollins and Lynch.

This match was set up following WWE’s ‘Clash In Paris.’ PLE Live Event, where Seth Rollins pinned CM Punk following interference from his Wife, a storyline which continued during last night’s episode of Raw, where Punk shared a segment with the Women’s Intercontinental title holder.

WWE sources have indicated that AJ Lee is set to return to the ring, as reiterated on WOL. WWE sources also tell @FightfulSelect that most in the company consider it a forgone conclusion that she will be announced or be at this Friday’s Smackdown More is up now for subscribers pic.twitter.com/lGOCiyUvmB — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 2, 2025



As well as being confirmed for the WrestlePalooza show, Sean Ross of FightfulSelect has also confirmed that the former Diva’s title holder will either be announced or be present during Friday night’s SmackDown show in Chicago.

“Most in the company consider it a forgone conclusion that she will be announced or be at this Friday’s Smackdown.” The Wrestling Journalist shared in his initial report that he confirmed Lee would be returning to the company.

As well as confirming Lee’s return to the company would be part of WWE’s attempt to counter-program All Out, Triple H has also lined up Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky for the show, as well as the in-ring return of another top Superstar.

Bryan Alvarez reported that #WWE is planning AJ Lee’s return at #Wrestlepalooza, her first appearance in 10 years, as part of a mixed tag match with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. He added that WWE is also stacking the card with Brock Lesnar and The Usos, aiming to… pic.twitter.com/rtpLXvVhD1 — Pro Wrestling & MMA News (@PWMMANews) September 2, 2025



According to Bryan Alvarez’s report, WWE is also stacking the card with the reunion of The Usos, as well as Brock Lesnar, who looks set to take on John Cena following his return at Summerslam, where he attacked the former World Champion following his loss to Cody Rhodes.

While it certainly looks like WrestlePalooza will be one of the most stacked shows of the year, fans of AEW are also maintaining that the return of AJ Lee, as well as Brock Lesnar, will not move fans to watch one PPV over the other.