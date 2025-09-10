AEW Pro Wrestling WWE

WWE Set To 'Counter-Program' AEW All Out PPV With Return Of Popular Superstar

AEW Pro Wrestling

Christian Cage Says He's Having The "Greatest" Run Of His Career In AEW

AEW Pro Wrestling

'Wrestler Of The Year' Contender Named By AEW Fans Following 'Five-Star Classic' PPV Match

AEW Pro Wrestling

WWE Fans React After AEW 'Steal' Je'Von Evans Spot On Dynamite Episode

AEW Pro Wrestling

AEW Grand Slam Returns To Australia In 2026, Full Schedule Announced

AEW Pro Wrestling WWE

Chris Jericho Expected To Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

AEW Pro Wrestling

AEW Star Will Ospreay Injury Update Revealed Ahead Of Forbidden Door Match

AEW Pro Wrestling WWE

WWE Insider Shares Update On Chris Jericho Contract Ahead Of Potential WWE Return

AEW Opinion Pro Wrestling WWE

Opinion: WWE Wants To Shut Down a New AEW Media Rights Deal

AEW WWE

Eric Bischoff Reveals That He Recently Made Amends With CM Punk

AEW

WWE Set To ‘Counter-Program’ AEW All Out PPV With Return Of Popular Superstar

Published

on

WWE Set To ‘Counter-Program’ AEW All Out PPV With Return Of Popular Superstar

WWE is set to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV on September 20th with ‘WrestlePalooza,’ according to recent reports, with a former Superstar set to make her in-ring return after over a decade away from the company.

Following WWE’s ‘Clash In Paris.’ PLE Live Event, where Seth Rollins pinned CM Punk following interference from his wife, Becky Lynch, the company looks set to launch a storyline that could counter the Toronto event involving all three superstars.

This wouldn’t be the first high profile instance of WWE trying to undermine AEW.

‘Going To Try And Destroy All Out’: WWE Set To ‘Counter-Program’ AEW PPV

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez, WWE looks set to bring back former Divas Champion AJ Lee in order to counter-program AEW’s All Out PPV, which will be broadcast on the exact same day as ‘WrestlePalooza.’


“We can confirm that it’s a Mixed Tag, CM Punk & AJ Lee against Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins. They’re loading this show up to try to destroy All Out, we’ll see if they can do it.” Alvarez revealed in his report.

Looking set to make her return to the WWE ring for the first time in over a decade, after retiring following her team-up with Paige against the Bella Twins at Wrestlemania 31, Lee is gearing up to return to the company alongside her husband, CM Punk, in order to take on both Rollins and Lynch.

This match was set up following WWE’s ‘Clash In Paris.’ PLE Live Event, where Seth Rollins pinned CM Punk following interference from his Wife, a storyline which continued during last night’s episode of Raw, where Punk shared a segment with the Women’s Intercontinental title holder.


As well as being confirmed for the WrestlePalooza show, Sean Ross of FightfulSelect has also confirmed that the former Diva’s title holder will either be announced or be present during Friday night’s SmackDown show in Chicago.

“Most in the company consider it a forgone conclusion that she will be announced or be at this Friday’s Smackdown.” The Wrestling Journalist shared in his initial report that he confirmed Lee would be returning to the company.

As well as confirming Lee’s return to the company would be part of WWE’s attempt to counter-program All Out, Triple H has also lined up Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky for the show, as well as the in-ring return of another top Superstar.


According to Bryan Alvarez’s report,  WWE is also stacking the card with the reunion of The Usos, as well as Brock Lesnar, who looks set to take on John Cena following his return at Summerslam, where he attacked the former World Champion following his loss to Cody Rhodes.

While it certainly looks like WrestlePalooza will be one of the most stacked shows of the year, fans of AEW are also maintaining that the return of AJ Lee, as well as Brock Lesnar, will not move fans to watch one PPV over the other.

“Two completely different fanbases. If someone wanted to pay money to see All Out, then WWE bringing back someone from 10 years ago for a shitty match is not going to change their mind.”
Currently, the only scheduled match for All Out 2025 is the reunion of Adam Copeland, known to WWE fans as Edge, and Christian Cage, who last teamed up in WWE in 2011, set to make their return against former WWE tag-team FTR in front of a potentially sold-out home Canadian crowd.
With both shows set to take place on the 20th of September, it remains to be seen which company will come out the winner; however, with both AEW and WWE offering up stacked cards, the overall victor may turn out to be Wrestling fans.

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading