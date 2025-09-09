AJ Lee’s First Match In 10 Years Officially Announced On WWE Raw

Pro Wrestling WWE

AJ Lee took the wrestling world by storm after her return on Friday Night Smackdown last week. On the latest episode of Raw, Lee appeared and delivered her first promo in ten years. She introduced herself like this:

“My name is AJ Lee, and I am your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestler.”

She then talked about her retirement and how she wasn’t in a good place back then and went to therapy. This started a loud “THERAPY” chant from the crowd. Lee then shifted her attention to Becky Lynch, who had recently attacked CM Punk. The segment ended with a new match announced for WWE’s upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

AJ Lee Challenges Becky Lynch And Seth Rollins To A Mixed Tag Team Match At Wrestlepalooza

During Lee’s segment, Becky Lynch interrupted her mid-promo. The Man wanted her Women’s Intercontinental Championship back from Lee, which the latter took from Lynch during her return on SmackDown.

AJ Lee didn’t deny her request, but she asked Lynch to come into the ring and get it herself. Lynch backed out. Even Seth Rollins showed up moments later and asked Lee the same that she gives them their title back, and they’ll leave.

But Lee asked Lynch again to come and take it from her. Or they could just agree to a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. It would be CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Neither Becky nor Seth wanted to accept this match. Rollins came to the ring to get Lynch’s title, but then CM Punk walked down the ramp and entered the ring. He almost got Rollins with a GTS, but the World Heavyweight Champion escaped. He then accepted Lee and Punk’s challenge for Wrestlepalooza.

Wrestlepalooza Takes Place On September 20

This was one of the heavily rumored matches since Clash in Paris. ESPN wants Wrestlepalooza to be a huge spectacle, and it’s probably why WWE is booking big matches such as this one and Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena.

So far, only four matches have been booked for this event. Here’s the full list:

  • AJ Lee will be making her in-ring return by teaming up with CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
  • Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer are going to face each other for the Women’s World Championship that is currently vacant.
  • Jimmy and Jey Uso are going to fight against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a tag team match.
  • And lastly, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will face each other for one last time.

Everyone is looking forward to seeing AJ Lee wrestle once again. There are a lot of fans who missed Lee’s last run in WWE, and this match also serves as an opportunity to showcase why Lee is considered one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Dreamstime

Ishaan Sharma has been following wrestling ever since he was 8. That was over a decade ago. He loves to write about this pretend sport and has worked with online publications such as Sportskeeda and TheSportster, where he shared his insights about the wrestling business.

