The launch of AEW drastically changed the wrestling business. For almost two decades, WWE didn’t have any real competition. They had basically created a monopoly over the pro wrestling scene. AEW gave them real competition and forced them to make adjustments as well.

For years now, WWE has been constantly saying they don’t consider AEW as competition. Nick Khan has said before that WWE is actually the “underdog” here and that they don’t think about AEW at all. But we have many reports disputing this claim.

We recently reported that WWE is saving Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for their new September premium live event. The reason? AEW. The potential disaster for WWE? A potential new AEW media rights deal.

WWE Wants TNA To Become The Biggest Promotion In The US After Them

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE wants to make TNA the second biggest promotion in North America. Right now, this spot belongs to AEW. The Khan Family has billions of dollars, and Tony isn’t afraid of investing some of it in his wrestling promotion. They’ve got stars like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Cope working for them.

And it’s not like they’re struggling either. Forbidden Door 2025 has already become the third-largest non-WWE gate in pro wrestling history. It’d be wrong to assume they’re not a real competition to WWE.

Melzer: WWE Trying to Prevent a New AEW Media Rights Deal

This is why WWE keeps going head-to-head with them in an attempt to split their fans and hurt AEW’s business. Meltzer claims that WWE’s counter-programming of AEW is because they want them to lose their television deal. If they bring their television numbers down, AEW will struggle to renew their media rights deal, and it’ll benefit WWE.

“[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract.” (H/T Cultaholic)

It should be noted that this is only Meltzer’s opinion, and not an actual report. However, it does make sense when we think more about it.

WWE Is Reportedly Planning To Go Head-To-Head With AEW Again In December

WWE may be changing the planned date of John Cena's final match so it's on the same day as AEW Worlds End, which is December 27: "Originally, the final John Cena match was gonna be in early December at Saturday Night's Main Event. "This is not confirmed, but it does look like… pic.twitter.com/H6sNLxiUTC — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 13, 2025

Bryan Alvarez also reported on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE is considering putting John Cena’s retirement match on the same day as AEW Worlds End, on December 27. This doesn’t sound like a coincidence.

“Originally, the final John Cena match was gonna be in early December at Saturday Night’s Main Event. This is not confirmed, but it does look like there is now a discussion that that date will be moved so it will be head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.”

Many fans consider WWE’s move a petty one, but it does show that AEW is a real threat to their business. There are still a few years left in AEW media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery’s agreement. They last renewed this deal in 2024. It came into effect this year in January and will last through 2027. However, there’s a clause in the contract that would allow WBD to extend its agreement for another year.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire