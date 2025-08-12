Amidst Brock Lesnar vs John Cena speculation, it’s still hard to believe that Brock Lesnar has even returned to WWE once again. The Beast had been missing in action for over two years after his final match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Although he probably didn’t miss the ring much because he was still making millions for staying at home. Now that Lesnar is back in the company and has already started a program with John Cena, the only thing fans want to know is: when will they face each other in the ring?

The last time John Cena vs Brock Lesnar squared off against each other was back at the 2015 Royal Rumble, where Lesnar retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Cena and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat situation.

The stage needs to be big for their next match, and according to a report from Dave Meltzer, WWE is saving this match for an upcoming September premium live event will be headlined by these two wrestlers.

WWE’s Upcoming PLE In September Will Be Headlined By Brock Lesnar vs John Cena

POST Wrestling spoke with multiple sources that told them this upcoming PLE will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20, which coincidentally coincides with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on the same day.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will be the headliner for this show. It’s why Lesnar isn’t working on August 31 at Clash in Paris.

“It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it’s a big one. Which is why Brock’s not in Paris, is because of this. They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that’s where Logan Paul got the gig.”

Did John Cena Ask For A Brock Lesnar Return?

While Lesnar’s return has made big headlines, it’s once again reminded fans of his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Some fans think this was a bad PR decision by Triple H. But The Game says this was John Cena’s idea. According to HHH, Cena gave him a wishlist of wrestlers he’d like to face.

“For me, this is sort of … this is John Cena’s wishlist. … It’s him writing the last chapter of his book, and I think people saw a conversation with us where he said we’d have to screw it up pretty badly to ruin his career. “But it’s not about that for me. It’s about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out, to write his chapter. I know what that’s like as a performer. I know what that’s like for everybody to feel that, and I think for John to be able to do what he wants to do. … One of the very first things I said to him was, ‘Who do you want, and how?’ And we’re working through that.”

But during an interview with the Boston Herald, Cena said he never chooses his own opponent. And he said something similar on Adam’s Apple during an interview. So who’s telling the truth?