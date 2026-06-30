Kurt Angle Reacts To Kendal Grey Wearing His-Inspired Gear

Kurt Angle recently heaped praise on the newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion, Kendal Grey.

For those who don’t know, Kendal Grey recently wore Kurt Angle-inspired gear during her match against Lola Vice at NXT The Great American Bash. This was the main event of the night for the NXT Women’s Championship, where Grey won.

The Olympic Gold Medalist took it to social media to comment on this.

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Kurt Angle Praises NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey

On his X account, Kurt Angle said that he couldn’t be prouder to see Grey rock a gear inspired by him. You can read his full comment below:

“Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible! I couldn’t be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman’s Champion! 🏆 @kendalgreywwe relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry.”

Witnessing the rise of the next generation is nothing short of incredible! I couldn't be prouder to see Kendal Grey rocking my gear and claiming her throne as the new NXT Woman's Champion! 🏆@kendalgreywwe relentless dedication embodies everything we represent in this industry. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 30, 2026

Following up on this, Angle said that there can only be one Kendal Grey. But he also gave her a heads up, saying in eight years, she might want to watch her back as another Angle is “eager to step into that ring.”

There's only one Kendal Grey, and I can't wait to see her conquer new heights.

But…… just a heads up, in 8 years, you might want to watch your back, Kendal. There's another Angle eager to step into that ring, and she's got her eyes on you! @kendalgreywwe #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 30, 2026

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Wrestling Fans Have Compared Kendal Grey To Kurt Angle Due To Their Amateur Wrestling Background

Everyone would agree that Kurt Angle was a one-of-a-kind wrestler. He was naturally athletic in the ring and perhaps one of the best wrestlers to ever step into the ring. Nobody in wrestling can ever take his place, but that hasn’t stopped fans from drawing comparisons between him and Grey.

Just like Angle, Grey also has an amateur wrestling background. While she and Angle haven’t met each other, the NXT Women’s Champion has publicly said that she’s a huge fan of his. Perhaps if there’s an opportunity in the future, she and Angle can work together on-screen. But for now, this is merely wishful thinking.

What are your thoughts on Kendal Grey winning the NXT Women’s Championship?

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For more on Kurt Angle, Kendal Grey, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE