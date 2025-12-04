WWE President Nick Khan Praises John Cena’s GOAT Mentality

WWE President Nick Khan has shared his honest opinion regarding John Cena and his legacy in WWE. By now, most people already know that Cena will be hanging up his wrestling boots soon.

The Cenation Leader announced his retirement last year at Money in the Bank. His final opponent will be decided on December 5 on SmackDown.

Nick Khan Says John Cena Never Says No In WWE

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Nick Khan praised Cena’s work ethic and said he’s one of those guys who doesn’t complain, no matter what he’s asked to do. WWE refers to Cena as the Greatest of All Time, and Khan reiterated the same during the interview. Here’s what Nick Khan said:

“You talk about people who work their behinds off, who never say that they’re tired. Cena… you never hear him say, ‘I’m so tired, I can’t believe this, I have to do this or that.’ He just does it. When you talk about the GOAT, that’s GOAT mentality. He deserves everything that he’s earned in his life and it’s our honor to help see him out.”

WWE will be hosting John Cena’s retirement match next month on Saturday Night Main Event. On the next SmackDown, LA Knight and Gunther will take on each other in the finals of the Last Time is Now tournament. The winner of this match will face Cena as his final opponent.

Fans can watch Nick Khan’s full appearance on the Pat McAfee Show below:

John Cena’s Comments On His Upcoming Retirement

A few weeks Cena talked about his retirement on Raw Recap, and said he’s ending his career out of respect for the business and the fans. If he could do it, Cena would keep on entertaining fans forever.

“I’m not going out on my own terms. If I could do this in infinity, I would do it … I made a promise to the fan base when I started that when I got a step slower, I gotta walk away. Yeah, I could probably squeeze out more matches, but at what cost? I do harm to myself, I do harm to the product, and you as a fan who’s allowed me the opportunity for over two decades to spend time with you, you leave feeling bad or sad.”

This year, John Cena has competed in 17 matches in WWE. He’s had several big moments as well, including a long overdue heel turn at Elimination Chamber, as well as his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship reign.

