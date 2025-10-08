Omos Reflects On His WWE Rivalry With Bobby Lashley: “I Love Bobby, Man”

When Omos first showed up as AJ Styles’ “personal colossus” on WWE television, a lot of fans were taken aback. And why wouldn’t they be? He was a 7’3” tall giant who made everyone look small in front of him.

At that time, Omos hadn’t officially made his wrestling debut yet. But he was training at the Performance Center behind the scenes. Eventually, he stepped into the ring with Styles to fight The New Day over the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 and came out victorious.

This was a huge night for him, as fans had been waiting to see him wrestle for months by that point. After Omos and Styles ended their partnership in December 2021, and the former transitioned into a singles performer on television. He had multiple feuds against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley, whom he also talked about recently during an interview with NarcolepsyBoy94.

Omos & Bobby Lashley Feuded In A WrestleMania Rivalry In 2022

For those who don’t know, Omos and Bobby Lashley first started working together in late 2021 when the former was still teaming up with AJ Styles. The trio feuded with The New Day and even had a match at Extreme Rules 2021.

Some weeks later, Omos turned on Styles and ended their tag team. WWE officials were high on him, so he was booked to look unbeatable. He got a victory over AJ Styles and also had an impressive showing at the 2024 Royal Rumble premium live event.

It was evident that Omos was dominating everyone. There weren’t many people in the company who could step up to him, and that’s when Bobby Lashley showed up. He challenged the now 33-year old wrestler to a WrestleMania match, which The Nigerian Giant accepted.

At the Shows of Shows, however, The Nigerian Giant failed to defeat The All Mighty and got his first pinfall loss in WWE. Thought he managed to win against him at WrestleMania Backlash the next month with some help from MVP.

This was Omos’ only victory against Lashley, whom he worked with at numerous house shows and PLEs for the rest of 2022.

Omos Thanks Bobby Lashley For Helping His Career

Speaking to NarcolepsyBoy94, Omos thanked Lashley for the impact this feud had on his career. He said:

“I have a tremendous respect for Bobby Lashley and everything he’s done for me in my career because he really helps me a lot. “For almost two years Bobby and I were in a feud, even after we were dominating, me and Bobby were just going at each other for like a year and a half, two years. For that time I spent with him, I cannot thank him enough. “It had a tremendous effect on my career as an in-ring performer. I’m glad I was able to have that feud with him. Hopefully, maybe if he does come back, we can run it back, you never know, but man, I love Bobby, man.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

Omos was only referring to their on-screen work here, but even backstage, Lashley treated him well. He was one of the people who stood up for the former Raw Tag Team Champion and wanted to work with him after a few other wrestlers tried to get him fired for working too stiffly in the ring during the early stages of his career.

After culminating his storyline with Bobby Lashley, Omos went on to work with other giants such as Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. He didn’t win against them, but did his job of making his opponents look strong and dominating in the ring.

Right now, Omos is on hiatus from WWE television. His last match with the company took place in April 2024 where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. But considering he re-signed with the company earlier in June, it seems like WWE does have plans for him in the future.

Main image credit: Jason Wilkinson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons