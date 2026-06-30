Roman Reigns Vs Seth Rollins Set For WWE SummerSlam 2026

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2026. During the recent WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Oba Femi became the new King of the Ring. He could either challenge Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Title or Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

When WWE announced Reigns’ return on Raw, many fans assumed that there would be a segment between Oba and Reigns. But WWE had other plans for The Tribal Chief.

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Roman Reigns Vs. Seth Rollins Confirmed For SummerSlam 2026

The match was made official on the 6/29 WWE Raw after Rollins confronted Reigns in the closing segment of the show. Rollins reminded Reigns that, despite everything Roman has accomplished throughout his career, he’s never truly beaten him when it mattered most. Rollins brought up their history together and said he’s “owned” Reigns since The Shield’s breakup.

After taking time to consider Rollins’ words, Reigns accepted the challenge, setting up another chapter in one of WWE’s longest-running rivalries. The Tribal Chief said he “needs” to beat Rollins.

“You’re right. I don’t want to beat you, I need to beat you. I need my entire family to witness me beating you. At SummerSlam, that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. I accept,” Reigns said.

The bout is scheduled to take place at SummerSlam, where Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

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Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Have A Long History Together

Reigns and Rollins have shared the ring countless times throughout their WWE careers. Their most recent singles encounter came at Royal Rumble 2022, where Reigns retained the Universal Championship via disqualification after refusing to break a Guillotine submission hold.

Rollins has continued to remind Reigns that he has often had his number throughout their rivalry. WWE has leaned into that history during the build, presenting the match as unfinished business between two former Shield stablemates.

SummerSlam is set to take place on August 1 and August 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will feature Reigns defending his championship against Rollins in what could be one of the biggest matches on the card. Fans will now have to wait until SummerSlam to find out whether Reigns can finally put one of his greatest rivals behind him, or if Rollins will once again prove to be the one opponent Roman cannot overcome.

Are you excited to see this matchup?

For more on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE