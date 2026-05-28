Gunther Says It Feels Surreal To Retire WWE Legends Like John Cena

Since arriving on the WWE main roster in April 2022, Gunther has retired multiple wrestlers. Just earlier this year, he faced AJ Styles at Royal Rumble in The Phenomenal One’s final match of his career.

Last year, John Cena hosted his retirement tour. His final match took place in December at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he tapped out to Gunther and retired from professional wrestling. Another wrestler who Gunther retired was Goldberg.

This has earned him the nickname of Career Killer in WWE, and the wrestler recently shared his thoughts on this.

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Gunther Says It Feels Fantastic To Be The Career Killer

Ahead of his Clash in Italy match on May 31, Gunther was interviewed by Netflix Italia. He was asked about his Career Killer nickname and said retiring these legends feels surreal. Here’s what Gunther said:

“It feels fantastic. You’ve got to put yourself in my shoes, when I was a teenager I played video games with those characters, then I find myself in the last match of those guys like John Cena and Goldberg, AJ I obviously started following later. It’s surreal for a moment, but you kick out of it quickly, you’ve got to be focused in the moment, but it’s great to be to the one that can claim I sent them away, it was time to go. I decided when it was time to go.” (H/t WrestleTalk)

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Fans can check out his appearance on Netflix Italia in the embed below:

Many fans have been yearning for a showdown between Brock Lesnar and Gunther to send the former into retirement. Lesnar seemingly retired from the sport earlier this year at WrestleMania 42, but eventually returned for a rematch against Oba Femi. On a recent Raw, Lesnar provided clarification on his in-ring status and said he’s still retired.

Do you think Gunther vs. Lesnar will happen in WWE this year?

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For more on Gunther and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE