John Cena ‘Refused’ To Put Over Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion

With John Cena entering the final year of his career, multiple stories have emerged surrounding the WWE legend, painting him as one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, including praise from some of his greatest rivals, including The Undertaker, Dave Batista, and Kurt Angle.

However, not every story to be revealed about Cena has turned out to be a positive story, with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Jake Hager, who was last contracted with All Elite Wrestling in 2024, coming out and sharing a story from his time in the WWE, where he was known as Jack Swagger.

‘He Absolutely Refused To Do It.’ Former WWE World Champion Reveals John Cena Refused To Put Him Over During Money In The Bank Run

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager, known to fans as Jack Swagger, recently spoke with Canadian media star Chris Van Vliet, revealing that John Cena adamantly refused to put him over following his controversial Money In The Bank victory, also believing that the 17-time World Champion refused to face him after it was teased.

Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) says John Cena refused to put him over in WWE: “Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it. “I was told that was what happened. Because the original plan was I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw and not do the tease. But I’m a young guy. I’ve been… pic.twitter.com/efVRpMXwol — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 26, 2025



“I was told that was what happened. Because the original plan was that I was gonna beat him Monday night on Raw and not do the tease. But I’m a young guy. I’ve been there for a cup of coffee, so what are you gonna do?” Hager revealed in his interview, sharing that he believed he wasn’t the only victim of Cena’s ways.

One of these instances of the 17-time World Champion refusing to put other stars over came during 2010, where it was reported that Cena refused to put over the faction of Wade Barrett’s Nexus, with whom he was feuding at the time.

“But I’m not the only guy he’s done that to; he did that throughout his career,” Hager claimed during his interview, a fact which could potentially be backed up by the face of the company changing plans during Summerslam 2010, where the Nexus were reportedly supposed to win in order to continue their dominance.

15 years ago today John Cena beat the Nexus in the main event of SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/bJO3FmJ0bn — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) August 15, 2025



During the show, Barrett’s faction took on Cena, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, R-Truth, and John Morrison in an elimination match, with both Jericho and Edge revealing that the Nexus was supposed to take victory, claiming that Cena changed the finish to the match, which he has been outspoken about.

“I do pick what goes on in the story. In that particular moment, it was too much. I think if presented in another way, it could have been a little more palatable. But I can’t change the television show, I’ve never had that power, and that’s something I don’t do.” Cena shared during a Q&A back in 2017.

With one of the most iconic careers in the history of the WWE, breaking records and becoming the undeniable face of the company, it comes as no surprise that Cena made some enemies in his time; however, despite these emerging reports that he was a ‘difficult’ worker, the overwhelming majority have painted a positive picture of his career.

In fact, the overwhelming sentiment from fans following Hager’s statements about the 17-time World Champion refusing to put him over has mostly been in defense of Cena, with the majority of fans echoing the sentiment that he ‘saved the company’ from a ‘boring star,’ such as Swagger.

Going into 2026, both former World Champions are set to retire from wrestling, with Hager revealing in his interview that he is ‘finished with wrestling,’ and is currently focusing on his Trucking Business, while The Doctor of Thuganomics is nearing the end of his retirement tour.

Main photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire