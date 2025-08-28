Roman Reigns On Advice That Vince McMahon Gave To Him

Roman Reigns was a recent guest on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, where he talked about Vince McMahon. The Original Tribal Chief is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world today, and it was Vince who hand-picked him to become the face of WWE. Even when everyone rejected Reigns as a babyface, McMahon kept his faith in him, and it paid off.

Although, it seems like Reigns has distanced himself from the former WWE CEO after the Janel Grant allegations became public. While speaking to Vanity Fair in April, Reigns empathized with Grant and called the situation “embarrassing.” But before everyone learned about these allegations, Vince was still a part of WWE’s day-to-day operations and worked closely with Reigns and other wrestlers. During their time working together, Reigns learned many things from Vince, which he talked about on Stephanie’s podcast.

Vince McMahon Told Roman Reigns To Spend More Time With Family

Every fan understands that the life of a professional wrestler can be brutal at times. They have to travel a lot, work hectic schedules, and it can be hard to find work-life balance. Many older legends have complained about WWE’s schedule before. Things have become a lot better in recent years, however, with WWE even cutting down the number of house shows they do every year.

On What’s Your Story podcast, Roman Reigns talked about his relationship with Vince and said that they both had to learn to adjust to and understand each other.

During his early years being the face of the company, Reigns had to work harder than everyone else. It was around this time when Vince started emphasizing the importance of being with his family. For those who don’t know, Roman Reigns is married to Galina Becker and the couple have five children together.

“He would always tell me, and this is when I was so locked in at work that I wasn’t holding up my end on the other side. And he would just tell me, You’ve got to be present. When you go home, you have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here. You have to be present. And I took that to heart so much.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Vince also asked Reigns to be one step ahead of everyone else. He advised him not to be too far ahead of others so as not to lose connection with them.

“He’d always say, you want to be ahead of the curve, but not too far… And in just so many different ways, and especially in business, that has just rang true.”

Vince McMahon once again became a topic of discussion after he threw his 80th birthday party, which was attended by wrestlers like Drew McIntyre, John Cena, R-Truth, and more.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire