DDP Says Popular WWE Star Has “Got It All”

LA Knight is one of the popular wrestlers in WWE today. Despite not winning a World Title, Knight has only grown in popularity. Fans have criticized WWE for not capitalizing on his momentum and constantly misusing him.

Diamond Dallas Page was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he shared his thoughts on LA Knight’s rise in WWE, comparisons between them, and other things.

DDP Says LA Knight Is Ready For A Big Push

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast recently, DDP shared his thoughts on the comparisons between his career and LA Knight’s. For those who don’t know, DDP achieved most of his success in the later stages of his career. He became the World Champion at the age of 43.

Knight is also 43 years old today and has only grown in popularity in the past few years. The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the other comparisons fans make regarding Knight’s character. Some think he’s copying The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and DDP said that’s not the case, as fans can read the full quote below.

“I love that kid, man. I love the tenacity of the stick to it, it took him a long time to get to that character. And he was good before that, but now he’s great. Hopefully at some point he gets a chance to really get that ball, because he can run with it, give him that damn ball, because that cat, he’s got it all.

And people who say that he’s mimicking this character, that character, that’s so wrong. He’s a piece of all that. He grew up on all of us coming up wanting to do what we do, and now he’s doing it at its highest level.”

In the same interview, DDP also spoke in length about Cody Rhodes’ loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and what he said to him.

Main image credit: Wikipedia Commons