Brock Lesnar Issues Open Challenge For WrestleMania 42

It’s been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have a match at this year’s WrestleMania. However, we don’t know anything about his opponent so far.

The Beast showed up on this week’s WWE Raw and issued an open challenge for the Grandest Stage of Them All. But Heyman is sure nobody would step up to challenge him.

Brock Lesnar’s Issues Open Challenge To The WWE Roster For WrestleMania

This week’s Raw (February 23) aired from Atlanta, Georgia. This was a tribute show for AJ Styles, who had retired at the Royal Rumble against Gunther.

On the show, Brock Lesnar made his return as well, with Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman talked about how WrestleMania had two main events traditionally. One of them was the title match, and the other was Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak.

Heyman mentions that Lesnar ended Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania 30, so the main event spot went to him. He then issued an open challenge to anyone who would walk down the aisle and face Brock Lesnar. But nobody has stepped up to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania so far.

So, Heyman announced some dates for Lesnar’s schedule for the upcoming Raws. He challenged anyone who would want to wrestle him at the Shows of Shows to come and confront The Beast. But Heyman doesn’t think anyone will answer Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania.

These are the dates that have been announced so far:

March 16 (San Antonio)

March 23 (Boston)

March 30 (New York City)

April 6 (Houston)

April 13 (Sacramento)

In recent history, WWE has done several “open challenges” for WrestleMania. Last year, Randy Orton did one, and Joe Hendry answered him. A few years back, Edge also issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 38, which was answered by AJ Styles.

It’ll be interesting to see which star ends up facing Lesnar at WrestleMania. The fans in Atlanta, Georgia, chanted Oba Femi’s name during Heyman’s speech, but right before this segment, fans saw him have a confrontation with Rusev.

Brock Lesnar Hasn’t Had A WrestleMania Match Since 2023

Brock Lesnar had had several huge WrestleMania matches in the past decade. Not only has he conquered The Undertaker, but he’s also had feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar’s last WrestleMania appearance took place in 2023, where he defeated Omos.

Who do you think Brock Lesnar should face at WrestleMania?

Main image credit: Imago