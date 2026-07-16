Billy Gunn Says Brock Lesnar Has An Aura That Makes People Think Twice

There’s no doubt that Brock Lesnar is one of the toughest people to exist, not just in professional wrestling, but on the entire planet. His record speaks for itself. He’s a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, a multi-time WWE Champion, and has an amateur wrestling background as well. Even on television, he’s portrayed as The Beast who wreaks havoc on his opponents.

Needless to say, many would find him intimidating in person, even those who have shared a locker room with him.

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Billy Gunn Says Brock Lesnar Was Always Nice To Him, But Also Realized He Could Eat Him Alive If He Wanted To

Billy Gunn was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he was asked about the most intimidating wrestler he’s shared the locker room with. Gunn named Brock Lesnar, saying they’ve had a good relationship, but his personality is just intimidating.

“Probably Brock [Lesnar]. Yeah, he’s always been nothing but nice to me, and we’ve always had a great relationship, but like it’s just, I think it’s a mental thing he has. He doesn’t really have to do anything, it’s just you look at him, and you go, ‘You know, he can actually eat me if he wanted to.’ And I’m like 6’5 270 and go hmmm. Like, you’ve got to think more than twice about that. So yeah, he has that aura, but he is such a nice guy. It’s kind of like me, I have kind of a really bad aura, but I’m really nice.”

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Both wrestlers have shared the ring a number of times in WWE. On television, they only had one singles match, which took place in February 2004, where Lesnar won.

This isn’t the first time someone has spoken like this about The Beast Incarnate. Wrestlers like Maven have also said similar things about Lesnar in the past. Lesnar is currently scheduled to take on Oba Femi at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event. This will be the third match in their rivalry this year.

Do you agree with Billy Gunn’s comments about Brock Lesnar?

For more on Billy Gunn, Brock Lesnar and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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