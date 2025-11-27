Booker T: Maxxine Dupri Has Been Putting A Lot Of Work In, She Is Somebody WWE Knows They Can Trust

Maxxine Dupri is WWE‘s current Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Becky Lynch to become the 3rd champion overall in the title’s lineage. Fans have a lot of expectations from the 28-year-old wrestler.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed Dupri on his podcast, where he praised her hustle behind the scenes.

Booker T Praises Maxxine Dupri’s Work Ethic

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Dupri has been putting in a lot of effort to improve herself. Fans may not see her every week on television, but Dupri has been consistently working hard. She has proved her worth to WWE, and the company knows they can trust her (transcription courtesy of WrestleTalk).

“Maxxine’s been putting a lot of work in. I know she’s been working with Natalya a lot, and that right there, that experience is invaluable, being able to work with somebody like Natalya. This business is about putting the work in, and hopefully – hopefully – you get rewarded for it. And Maxxine has been doing work. And the thing is, I always say, you’ve gotta be dependable, they’ve gotta be able to trust you.

Maxxine Dupri is somebody that they know they can trust. She’s at every show. You guys may not see her on every television show, but I see her. I’ve seen her grinding, coming through that airport, hoodie on, just trying to get to that next show and trying to progress and trying to learn as much as she possibly can. And now, I look at her and say, yeah, give her a shot. She passes that airport test with flying colors.

She’s amazing. She’s a beautiful girl, but she doesn’t act like it. That’s what’s crazy with her, she doesn’t act like it at all. But being in that position now, definitely she’ll be able to be highlighted and show exactly what Maxxine Dupri is all about.”

Maxxine Dupri first joined WWE in 2021, and initially worked as LA Knight’s on-screen sister. She’s currently in a tag team with Natalya called The Dungeon Dolls. Over the past few years, Dupri has tried to win several title belts in WWE. She finally succeeded this year on the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw, where a distraction from AJ Lee allowed Dupri to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch.