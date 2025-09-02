WWE Fans Called Out By Rhea Ripley Following Incident In Paris Ahead Of Premium Live Event.

WWE Fans were recently called out by Rhea Ripley, following an incident in Paris where she was swarmed by fans while traversing the streets of the city ahead of the Premium Live Event ‘Clash In Paris. ‘ Following the incident, Ripley took to social media to share a message for her fans.

The former Women’s World Champion is not on the card for tonight’s show and was most recently in action on the August 25 edition of Raw in Birmingham, England, against Roxanne Perez, during the company’s tour of the international market.

In a recent Social Media post, Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley described being “completely mobbed” and slammed against her Uber driver’s door while traveling the streets of Paris ahead of the company’s upcoming Premium Live Event in the city.

Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 31, 2025



“No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver’s door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.” Ripley posted on X following the incident.

Accompanied with her message was a video from French wrestling news outlet Catch-Newz, which showcased one of the company’s top stars trying to get to her Uber, with fans swarming her in the hopes of getting a photo, before crowding her against the car.

Despite being the subject of Ripley’s callout message, online WWE fans were quick to defend the superstar, calling for the company to accompany their wrestlers with a team of Security in order to keep them safe.

“WWE really needs to have security travel with stars when they travel/airports. This is getting out of hand. Just pay the money and meet them! Stop swarming them at airports. They do plenty of meet and greets every year!” Fans expressed their opinion on the incident.

For a majority of WWE events, they often host a meet and greet for fans; however, the majority of meet and greets scheduled for the Clash In Paris Live Event were cancelled, leading to backlash from a number of fans.

“Unfortunately, they cancelled all of the meetings in Paris. However, that behaviour was appalling. There are no paid meet & greets in Europe. Still, obviously, nobody should act like the people in the video.” However, the fans still maintained that the behaviour of the fans in Paris was completely wrong. As well as Ripley, the former Women’s World Champion, was not the only one to call out the behaviour of international fans, with CM Punk also sharing a message on Instagram, calling for fans to “Stop touching Strangers, PLEASE.”

CM Punk via Instagram Stories: “Stop touching strangers. PLEASE.” pic.twitter.com/ni6icNdpDx — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 30, 2025

“Friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times, you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse).” Punk also shared back in September of 2024.

During an episode of the Fan’s View Podcast, former WWE superstar Karissa Rivers, known to fans of the company as Elektra, also called out how those incidents felt as a female wrestler, being put in uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.

“Especially as a woman… I’ve had a few times where I’m walking to my car or carrying my bags, and fans just run up to me. Even though I could handle myself, there’s a respect factor. If someone’s running up to me, I don’t know who you are. You could be a mass killer trying to kidnap me or something. That’s not cool.” The former WWE superstar explained.

In recent years, multiple wrestlers, including the likes of Ripley, Punk, and even The Undertaker, have followed the number of incidents in Paris, including the disturbing footage surrounding Rhea. It could potentially be the right moment for the WWE to attempt to stamp down on the number of controversies involving fans.

