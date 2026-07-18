Can Gunther And Sami Zayn Punch Their Way Into The SummerSlam Main Event?

Gunther and Sami Zayn have new opportunities to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. The only problem is that they’ll have to go through CM Punk and Cody Rhodes first.

As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has added a stipulation to the tag team match between Gunther and Sami vs. Cody and Punk on tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Gunther and Sami can now punch their way to the SummerSlam main event if they’re able to win their next match on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Also read: Matt Hardy Says WWE Used Hall Of Fame Offer To Keep Jeff Hardy From AEW

Gunther And Sami Zayn Will Go Up Against Cody Rhodes And CM Punk At Saturday Night’s Main Event

Before this week’s show, Punk and Rhodes were going to have their singles match in Minnesota. But a lot of fans weren’t happy with this decision. They felt that the company rushed this dream rivalry with the whole “give me a title shot” angle they went with.

There’s no doubt that Punk vs. Rhodes is a WrestleMania main event-caliber storyline. While SummerSlam is one of the biggest premium live events of the year, the build-up to this match didn’t do justice to either wrestler.

WWE also overlooked Gunther and Sami, who have been feuding over the Undisputed WWE Championship for months. Sami didn’t get a title shot, but somehow Rhodes did, and he simply asked for it. Gunther has been trying to win his next world title for quite some time as well. He even came close a couple of times.

But with the stipulation now added to Saturday Night’s Main Event, the world title scene over at SmackDown has become interesting again. Both Gunther and Sami have a legitimate shot at winning the world title again if they can perform well against The American Nightmare and The Cult of Personality. And judging from the incredible teamwork between these two on Friday’s show, one can say that they’ve done pretty well for a tag team that was created on the spot.

Also read: Hikaru Shida Thought She Could Retire After AEW All In 2023

There Are Several Ways WWE Could Go About The Finish Here

One could look at this stipulation and say Gunther and Sami are going to win. It makes sense because why else would WWE even bring up a stipulation like this? Honestly, if a fatal four-way world title match takes place at SummerSlam, that would be perfect. It keeps both Gunther and, especially, Sami in the main event scene for a bit longer, but it also gives WWE more time to build Punk vs. Rhodes for next year’s WrestleMania.

Another way that this match could end is if Nick Aldis returns at Saturday Night’s Main Event and screws Gunther. This could lead to his in-ring return and a SummerSlam match against Gunther, which has been speculated about for weeks now. Or if WWE really wants to be unpredictable, they could have Gunther and Sami win on Saturday. Then have Sami win at SummerSlam, which would make him a 2-time world champion. You can even add Nick Aldis’ interference at SummerSlam instead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then have either Punk or Rhodes win at a later date before the eventual singles match between them.

There are several possibilities, and a lot of them sound interesting on paper, which is what makes this stipulation so good. There are some flaws with it as well, but it’s not too late to make things right.

How do you think this match should end?

Also read: Billy Gunn Says Brock Lesnar Has An Aura That Makes People Think Twice

For more on Gunther, Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE