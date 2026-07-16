Hikaru Shida Thought She Could Retire After AEW All In 2023

Hikaru Shida was one of the first women AEW signed back when the promotion was created in 2019. She was the company’s third-ever AEW Women’s Champion, and her first reign lasted for a record 372 days.

Over the years, Shida’s character has progressed on television. She’s gone from being a babyface to now being a heel as the TBS Champion. While Shida remains determined as a champion in AEW today, there was a time when the Japanese native considered hanging up her boots.

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Hikaru Shida Thought AEW In 2023 Was The Climax Of Her Career

The first All In pay-per-view took place in 2018, which was ultimately the inspiration behind All Elite Wrestling. The concept was revived again in 2023, with the inaugural All In under the AEW banner taking place at Wembley Stadium. Hikaru Shida was part of this event, defending her AEW Women’s Title against Saraya, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm. That night, Saraya won the title in front of a home crowd.

Shida recently sat down with Renee Paquette on Close Up, where she said that this event felt like the climax of her career and that she felt she could retire after that. Here’s what Shida said:

“So the first time we had All In at London, Actually, I was there as champion. I felt that was my climax of my career. So I felt I could retire after that, and after I finished the match, I just felt I can do it more. That’s what I felt. At the moment, my goal was be there. Now I know I can’t satisfy just be there. I need to win. I can imagine with this title, hold this belt so high in the middle of the ring. After the match, I was like, the best is Shida, and (the) whole people scream with me.” (H/T Fightful)

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You can watch Shida’s interview with Renee in the embed below:

Shortly after losing her title to Saraya,Hikaru Shida would win it again and become a three-time AEW Women’s Champion. In recent years, she’s had multiple championship pursuits.

She’s the reigning TBS Champion and is currently scheduled to defend her title against Queen Aminata on the upcoming AEW Collision.

For more on Hikaru Shida and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW