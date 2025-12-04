Bayley Shares Her Thoughts On Getting A Backstage Role In WWE

Bayley is one of the most beloved female stars in all of WWE. She’s been a top star for the promotion in the past few years, despite missing from WWE for months due to a lack of any creative plans

The WWE superstar recently spoke with The Underatker on his Six Feet Under podcast, where she discussed numerous things, ranging from her WWE career to future roles in the company.

Bayley Talks About Becoming A Producer In WWE

On Six Feet Under, Bayley said she’s not too excited about the writing position in wrestling. She wants to work with her friends and help them get better. In the past, Bayley has tried her hand at this position and doesn’t think she’s fit for the role right now.

Here’s what Bayley said on Six Feet Under (transcription courtesy of F4WOnline).

“I don’t know if creative-wise if I would be in the writers’ room or anything good like that. But maybe like producing, I would enjoy that. [On the Monday before the podcast was recorded], I sat for the girls’ match with the headset. And I’ve done it a few times, I’ve produced stuff in NXT,” Bayley said. “It’s very hard, and I don’t know if I’d be a good producer right now. I see myself more as like a coach or if I were to open a school, you know, coaching and stuff, it’s very different than producing.

“But then when I think, okay, however much longer I’m going to be wrestling, like, there’s still all the girls that I want to see them grow in their career. I feel like Roxanne [Perez], she’s 23. Like, okay, if I could be a producer and be around and producing your match, that would be awesome. So I have that, like, okay, maybe I should try to learn how to do that better so I can be around and be part of it and just wear another hat. But I don’t know about creative-wise or in the writers’ room. I think that sounds scary.”

On the show, Bayley also talked about missing WrestleMania 40 and shared her thoughts on wrestlers leaving the shows early. Fans can watch those parts as well on Six Feet Under below:

Bayley is a former 2-time Women’s Champion, as well as a 2-time SmackDown Women’s Champion in WWE. She’s currently the tag team partner of Lyra Valkyrie in WWE.