CM Punk Names The 2 Best Supestars In WWE Today

CM Punk recently returned to Japan for a two-day SuperShow that WWE held on October 17th and 18th. It seems like Punk had a lot of fun working in Japan. On the first night, he defeated Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship match. He didn’t win the championship, however, since he won via disqualification. The next night, Punk teamed up with the hometown superstar Shinsuke Nakamura to take on The Vision.

The last time Punk worked a show in Japan was over 13 years ago, in 2011, when he was still the World Heavyweight Champion. WWE recorded Punk’s return to Japan in a vlog, which they posted on their YouTube channel.

Here, Punk discussed various topics, including AJ Styles’ farewell in Japan, his own retirement, and who he considers the best wrestler in WWE today.

CM Punk Says Iyo Sky And Rhea Ripley Are The Best Wrestlers In WWE

According to Punk, Iyo Sky is the best wrestler available in WWE today, followed by Rhea Ripley. It’s no surprise that Punk has been the favorite wrestler for a lot of people growing up.

Now that he’s back in WWE, he is spending more time with the newer generation, working at house shows with them or just interacting with them behind the cameras. After his match against Dominik, Punk was joined by Iyo and Rhea in the ring.

There, the Cult of Personality called Iyo the best wrestler in WWE, and said the same thing in the vlog.

“Iyo Sky is consistently I think the best wrestler that we have. Rhea is probably a close second, but you talk about a superstar.”

Punk has been blessed with a huge fanbase, which includes a lot of the current generation. Rhea has talked about being a huge CM Punk fan as a kid before. Punk said he just wants to give back to the younger talents now, as they’re the future of the business.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that I was one of Rhea’s favorites when she was a kid growing up, and it’s kind of no different than the fan that says, ‘I’m sober because of you’ or, ‘I waited 19 years to see you.’ I just want to give back ‘cause I’m so full of gratitude. Those two are the future.” (H/T Fightful)

The older generation of wrestlers dominated the wrestling world when they debuted, and now, a lot of them are retiring. This year, it’s going to be John Cena, and soon, AJ Styles will also say goodbye to the ring. CM Punk has also teased his retirement, and there are going to be a lot of other wrestlers hanging up their wrestling boots in the upcoming years.

Stars like Iyo and Rhea have already established themselves as major stars in wrestling now, and other younger wrestlers will fill their shoes once these legends retire from the business.