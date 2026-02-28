Lola Vice Says She’s Ready For A Main Roster Run In WWE

WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice has been with the brand since 2022. She won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament in 2023 and earned a title shot for the NXT Women’s Championship.

While the wrestler hasn’t yet won a title in NXT, she managed to win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship along with Mr. Iguana earlier this month from Ethan Page & La Hiedra. It’s only been a few years since Lola started wrestling, but the wrestler believes she’s ready for a WWE main roster run.

Lola Vice Says She’ll Take WWE’s Main Roster By Storm

Lola Vice was recently a guest on Busted Open, where she commented on a potential main roster call-up, saying she’s ready for the opportunity. Vice said:

“Yeah, of course I am (looking for that moment to move up) and I think I’m ready, and I’ve also always been the type of performer that rises to the occasion and I think I’ve proved it, especially in AAA. Every time I go there, it’s at least 10,000 people. I’ve worked huge shows and I’ve just grown so much as a performer and I think now more than ever, I’m ready and I’m just waiting for the opportunity for them to call me because I’m gonna take the main roster by storm.” (H/T Fightful)

In recent months, multiple wrestlers from NXT, such as Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Kit Wilson, and more, have made their main roster debuts. There’s a chance that WWE could also send Lola to the main roster after WrestleMania season this year.

Lola started working for AAA after WWE announced its acquisition of the promotion in April 2025.

The Undertaker, who’s part of AAA’s creative team, works closely with Lola Vice. The wrestler recently discussed working with The Deadman and said he spent hours just listening to her and rehearsing with her. The Undertaker himself has been retired from in-ring competition since his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles.

Lola Vice made her wrestling debut in October 2022 during an NXT live event. Her television debut took place against Dani Palmer on the January 24, 2023, edition of NXT.

