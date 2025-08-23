Crystal Palace Captain Marc Guéhi: “I’d Love to Be a WWE Wrestler

A lot of wrestlers today were just fans of the sport growing up. Eventually, they decided to go all in on their passion and pursue pro wrestling. Recently, English soccer player Marc Guéhi gave an interview on BBC’s Kelly Somers where he talked about his desire to get into professional wrestling. And it has got the fans talking.

It’s common for athletes from different sports to perform for WWE at some point. Look no further than Goldberg, who was arguably the biggest star of WCW at one point. Goldberg played on defensive line for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, but an injury ended his football career early. He eventually decided to try out wrestling. Everyone knows his impact during the Monday Night Wars.

Could Marc do something similar for WWE?

Marc Guéhi Captains Crystal Palace Football Club

Marc Guéhi is a centre-back for the England national team and also the captain of Crystal Palace. Like many other athletes, Guéhi was a huge wrestling fan growing up. While he didn’t name his favorite wrestlers or storylines, the soccer star did express his wish to become a pro-wrestler someday.

At 25 years old, Marc has already made an impact in soccer. He won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and has been playing for Crystal Palace since 2021. His transfer fee was one of the highest in the club’s history, at £18 million ($23.5 million).

Marc Guéhi Wants To Become A WWE Wrestler

During the interview, Kelly asked Marc to tell something surprising about himself, and he said, “I’d love to be a WWE wrestler.” While he understands the sport can be dangerous at times, Marc believes he’s pretty good on the microphone.

“I’d love to be a WWE wrestler. Growing up, watching WWE. It’s on Netflix. I’ve seen some pay-per-views. I would love to be a WWE wrestler. It can be dangerous but the performance side of it… I’m a good waffler on the mic… making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy.” (H/T BBC)

Don’t wait for it to happen, though. Because right after Marc said he’d love to play soccer until he’s 40, we know how an athlete’s lifestyle can be brutal. First, there’s their diet, rigorous training and schedule, and even the constant pressure of outperforming everyone, as well as his contract obligations. It’s highly unlikely Marc will be able to pursue professional wrestling as long as he’s still active in soccer.

“[I want to] play until I am 40. Obviously winning trophies is great and playing in different competitions, but I think that is real testament to how professional someone is. Obviously there are going to injuries and that’s always unfortunate, but God willing I can play for that long.”

Although if he does decide to wrestle someday, WWE is likely to offer him a contract. They’re always looking for crossover athletes, and have even created a Next In Line program to sign college athletes.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Crystal Pix