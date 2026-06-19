Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped NXT Dream Match Pitched By The New Day

Both The New Day and The Hardys are some of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling. They’ve worked together with a ton of different names over the years, but never really crossed paths with each other in the ring.

Although it seems like there was a discussion among these wrestlers about having this match in WWE NXT.

Also read: MJF Says He’s In A “S*** Ton of Pain” Due to Knee Injury, But Will Still Wrestle

Matt Hardy Says The New Day Pitched To Work A Match With Then In WWE

While appearing on the Battleground podcast recently, Matt Hardy revealed that during their recent NXT run, The New Day reached out to them about working a match. It seems both parties were interested in this match, but for some reason, it never came to fruition.

Here’s what Matt said:

“I’m not gonna lie, whenever we started going back and forth with WWE and worked some NXT and were NXT Tag Team Champions for a little while, the New Day had reached out and asked us about having a match on WWE programming and do a little program with them. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out.”

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The New Day recently left WWE after the company reportedly asked them to take a pay cut. After this news became public, many wrestlers came forward to show support for them. It’s unknown where The New Day will go next.

Both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are some of the most talented wrestlers on the planet, and there’s no doubt they’ll get work wherever they want to go. A lot of fans want Kingston and Woods to join AEW, as their talent will greatly elevate the promotion’s tag team division.

Also read: John Cena Explains Why Another WWE Match Would Be ‘Financial Suicide’

The Hardys, on the other hand, currently work for TNA. They recently lost their TNA World Tag Team Championships to The System (Bear Bronson and Brian Myers) at TNA Rebellion 2026.

For more on The Hardys, The New Day and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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