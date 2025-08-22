AEW Star Will Ospreay Injury Update Revealed Ahead Of Forbidden Door Match

AEW star Will Ospreay recently appeared on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, where he revealed that he wasn’t cleared to wrestle in this weekend’s unsanctioned lights-out Steel Cage match. Despite this, the British star is set to take part in the sold-out show in front of his home crowd.

In July, Ospreay revealed he has two herniated discs and was unsure if he would appear at Forbidden Door, and despite being able to rush back in time to take on the Death Riders inside a Steel Cage, the English star, who has become a vital part of the AEW locker room, also revealed that he may be set to take some time off. Will the latest Will Ospreay injury update prove to be a massive boost to Forbidden Door?

Breaking: AEW Star Will Ospreay Injury Update

Ahead of his Forbidden Door team-up with Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Darby Allin, Will Ospreay has offered a status update on his condition, revealing that he is set to undergo surgery directly after the match, which will likely keep him off TV for many months.

Will Ospreay says his surgeon told him his injury can’t get much worse, but just needs to be corrected: “The MRI’s came back and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it’s manageable. It’s absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it’s… pic.twitter.com/lqGM0hQAjv — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 22, 2025

“The MRIs came back, and I got told this is worse than what we thought it was gonna be, but that it’s manageable. It’s absolutely fine. The surgeon even told me that it’s not going to get any worse. It just needs to be corrected.” Ospreay shared in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Zack Heydorn.

While the direct source of his injury is currently unknown, during an earlier promo on Dynamite, the British star revealed that he had been suffering from a neck issue for the past 10 months; however, Ospreay also shared during his promo that the AEW medical staff were unaware of the problem.

“And usually with our medical staff, they are on it straight away. As soon as I hear neck injury, they want to stop it; they want to ensure our safety. The difference is, I haven’t spoken to anyone. I’ve been keeping this to myself. That’s on me. I shouldn’t have been doing that.

Ospreay, who was originally with New Japan Pro Wrestling, also suffered from neck injuries during his time with the company, after being forced to vacate the IWGP World Title following a match against Shingo Takagi, his first defence of the title.

Will Ospreay is in-need of neck surgery and is looking to go through with the procedure in the near future. He takes part in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match this weekend. (via PWlnsider) pic.twitter.com/m7W9B5KRxJ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 21, 2025

In the past, Ospreay has garnered criticism for the types of injuries his style of wrestling invites onto his body, also suffering from major shoulder injuries and issues with his spine and lower back throughout his career.

However, the AEW star revealed he still does not understand how his style could be affected following the surgery.

“People have said after this, like, there are things that you’re gonna have to say no to, and there are things that you’re gonna have to tone down on with my style. And it’s not computing in my head, because I feel like I’m in good shape right now.” Ospreay revealed in his latest interview.

While we could potentially see an entirely different version of the British star who has stunned fans in recent years, at Forbidden Door on Sunday Night, Ospreay is prepared to enter the O2 arena to “just be Will Ospreay” for one last night, meaning that British fans can still expect the highest of quality from their countryman at Forbidden Door.

“If there’s even the smallest chance that I’m not going to be the same afterwards, I’m just going to go in there (at Forbidden Door) and just be Will Ospreay for one last night.”

Currently, there have been nine matches confirmed for the show so far, as well as Ospreay. Forbidden Door will also feature an all-British clash between IWGP Champion Zack Sabre Jr and British wrestling icon Nigel McGuinness, set to kick off at 6 pm UK time.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire