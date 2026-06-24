Big E Believes The New Day’s Wrestling Journey Isn’t Over Yet

Big E has opened up about The New Day’s departure. One of the most surprising exits from WWE came earlier in May when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left. Everyone knows them as The New Day, and they were beloved by fans. The reason for their departure was baffling as well. Reportedly, Kingston and Woods were asked to take a pay cut because they weren’t being used much, but they decided to leave instead.

Now their former stablemate, Big E, has also commented on their departure.

Also read: Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped NXT Dream Match Pitched By The New Day

Big E Comments On The New Day Leaving WWE

During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, Big E discussed The New Day’s departure. He said this was a big change in their careers as he assumed they’d be WWE-lifers. But Big E also realizes that with a new regime comes a lot of changes as well. Not everyone gets to work for a single promotion and end their career there.

Big E also doesn’t think Kingston and Woods are retired. He doesn’t seem wrong. Kingston and Woods probably wouldn’t have left WWE after being asked to take a pay cut only to retire afterward.

You can read the full quote:

“It is a big period of change for those two, for sure. I think they both assumed that their entire wrestling careers would be in WWE. I mean, Woods started in TNA and Kofi was on the indies for a little bit. But I think they both thought they’d retire in WWE. But there’s new ownership, things change, that’s the nature of the business.

And also, it’s really is not a forever job. It’s not a job you’re going to do forever and ever. I think they thought they’d have a little bit more time in the company. I don’t think those guys are retired. I don’t think they’re gonna put their boots away and be done. So I’m excited to see whatever is next. We communicate a lot. I try not to pry. I let them tell me what they want to tell me.”

Also read: Enzo Amore Says Big Cass “Saved My Life” A Million Times

Watch Big E’s interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show below:

There have been talks of The New Day joining AEW once their non-compete ends. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful called it a “forgone conclusion” as well when asked about the possibility of them joining Tony Khan’s company. Assuming that is the case, there are a ton of dream matches that these two can have there.

Which tag team do you want to see them fight if they land in AEW?

For more on Big E, The New Day and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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