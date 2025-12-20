Becky Lynch Takes A Dig At John Cena While Denying Survivor Series Tap-Out Claims

Becky Lynch continues to say she didn’t tap out at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

On the November premium live event, Becky Lynch participated in the Women’s WarGames Match as part of Team Asuka, where she tapped out to AJ Lee. Following the match, she went after the referee, Jessika Carr, and called her corrupt.

Since then, Lynch has made numerous excuses regarding her Survivor Series loss. For instance, during her interview with Peter Rosenburg, she claimed she was instead saying ‘Come here, come here!’ with her hand gesture.

Becky Lynch Says She Was Waving Over Her Teammates At Survivor Series 2025

On a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Becky Lynch was a guest, and she wasn’t happy. First off, Sam Roberts was there, and Lynch got him kicked out, and she also got angry for being named the Most Hated Wrestler of the year.

Later on the show, she also got offended and demanded an apology from host Dave LaGreca for “spreading misinformation” about her tapping out at Survivor Series. The Man said:

“I want an apology… for saying that I tapped, spreading misinformation because I did not tap. It’s clear as day I did not tap. I was waving everybody over. I’m not John Cena. I do not give up.”

Later, Lynch also posted a tweet saying she was insulted on the show. She said:

NEVER IN MY LIFE HAVE I EVER BEEN MORE INSULTED!!! I am a lot of things, HATED is not one of them! I am BELOVED! Busted Open Radio should be ashamed! DOBIUS DAVE ambushed me with SCAM ROBERTS (I was promised he would not be there!) and would not apologize for spreading lies that I TAPPED OUT to ABSOLUTE JOKE LEE! SiriusXM Sports, your days are numbered.

Lynch was absent from WWE programming since Survivor Series, but she returned on the December 22 Raw (taped on December 19). She got into a physical altercation with Maxxine Dupri and tapped out once again.

