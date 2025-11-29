Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Returned To WWE For Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns made his return on the July 14 edition of Monday Night Raw. Just a few months before, Reigns had lost to Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a WrestleMania triple threat main event match.

Currently, Roman Reigns is scheduled to team up with CM Punk, Seth Rollins (guys he doesn’t get along with), and his cousins, The Usos, for a Survivor Series Wargames match against Paul Heyman’s Vision stable, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns Talks About His WWE Return

Ahead of the premium live event, Reigns spoke on the Countdown show to talk about why he returned to WWE earlier this year.

Interviewer: So seriously, you’re back for Survivor Serious: WarGames. Why now?

Roman Reigns: Why not? To me, I never left. I’m always 100 percent in. I’m always just fully locked in on what should be happening at the top of the mountain. I’d say this is as good a time as any. Why not right now?

He was also asked to share his thoughts on the newer guys like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who’ve been gaining momentum lately. Reigns has been one of the top guys in the past decade, and he was one in the same position as Breakker and Reed.

Interviewer: You talk about always being locked in on what’s going on at the top of the mountain. You ran this place for years, but in the eyes of a lot of people, the landscape in WWE has been shifting with the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. What do you make of the fact that some of these guys have the guts to challenge someone like yourself who ran this place for so many years

Roman Reigns: I think it’s just the circle life in WWE. 10 years ago, I was the young guy. Brock Lesnar was [at] the top of the mountain and I was trying to knock him off that perch. Years later, it’s happening to me. It’s a shark tank. Everybody wants what you have. And I’d say right now, whether I have a title or not. Everybody wants what the Tribal Chief has.

Survivor Series: WarGames takes place on November 29. Roman Reigns has worked two WarGames matches in his career before, both of which he won. With CM Punk and Seth Rollins being on the same team as him, it’ll be hard for them to get along. Dave Meltzer said the plan for Reigns is to work with one of these two men at next year’s WrestleMania, and WWE could very well plant the seeds of this storyline at Survivor Series.