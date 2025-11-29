WWE’s Original Plan For The WrestleMania 42 Main Event, Revealed

WrestleMania 42 is still a few months away. The event will take place over two days on April 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium.

So far, no matches have been announced for the event, which makes sense, but according to Dave Meltzer, WWE will be giving more hints about the headlining bout at the upcoming Survivor Series 2025 event.

Original Plan For The WrestleMania 42 Main Event

In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Metlzer discussed the original main event plans for WrestleMania 42. He claimed that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were scheduled to headline the event, but as fans know, Rollins got injured in October during a match against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes/CM Punk Is The Current Plan For WrestleMania 42

It seems like Reigns is still going to main event the Show of Shows, but his opponent will be either Cody Rhodes or CM Punk. Right now, Punk is the World Heavyweight Champion, so a bout against Reigns at WrestleMania makes sense. Although if the American Nightmare takes the belt off him in the coming months, things could change.

Here’s what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said:

Every key booking decision at this point for the top few people in the company do involve building matches both tentatively planned for both WrestleMania in Las Vegas in 2026 and for the 2027 show in Saudi Arabia.

We don’t know what the matches are, past a confirmation of what we already knew which was Reigns vs. Rollins was scheduled as the night two main event for 2026.

The Reigns hint regarding challenging either Rhodes or Punk, (or someone else if either of those titles change hands first) is the current planned direction still as the main event.

There will almost surely be more hints in War Games with Reigns, Rhodes and Punk all on the same team.

Seth Rollins is likely going to miss next year’s WrestleMania, Meltzer said recently. Fans will have to wait until Survivor Series: Wargames 2025 to see if WWE is actually considering a matchup between Reigns/Punk or Rhodes or not.

All three men will be working together at Survivor Series to take on the team of Brock Lesnar, The Vision, and Logan Paul.

