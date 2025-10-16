Seth Rollins Expected To Miss WrestleMania 43 After Injury At Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been feuding on WWE television on and off for almost two years now. At SummerSlam, CM Punk won his first World Championship in the company after 12 years, but Rollins spoiled his celebration by cashing in the Money in the Bank. Punk recently became the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship, and he was going to face Rollins on the November 1 edition of Saturday Night Main Event. But the champion recently injured his shoulder at Crown Jewel which have likely changed this plan.

It seems like a serious injury, which is probably why Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision as well on Monday Night Raw. Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio discussed Rollins’ injury and said he’ll probably be out for the rest of the year and might even miss next year’s WrestleMania. If this is true, he would most likely have to relinquish his title belt soon.

Update On Seth Rollins’ Return Timeline, Plans For The World Heavyweight Title And More

Seth Rollins is expected to undergo shoulder surgery soon. Meltzer also said that WWE would announce new plans for the World Title in the coming days and update fans on what they plan to do going forward. With Punk vs Rollins no longer being on the table, The Cult of Personality is going to need a new challenger. Meltzer said:

“Well, it looks like he’s going to need surgery on the shoulder, and that’s pretty much it. The story that I got was that he was going to have surgery as soon as possible.” “I presume that it will be — it could be on tomorrow’s show, but probably, you know, Monday’s show that they’ll make the announcement, as far as, you know, what they’re gonna do about the world title, what they’re gonna do about Saturday Night’s Main Event.” (H/T Ringsidenews)

Someone from The Vision (Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker) could win the belt and start a new feud with Punk. For now, it’s all speculation. Meltzer also said that Rollins will likely miss next year’s WrestleMania.

“They could put Bron Breakker in. They could, you know, make it a multiple-person match… They could do a tournament, and end it on November 1st. Or maybe Punk gets the winner of a tournament — since Punk earned his title shot. There’s a million ways to do it.” “He’s going to be out for a long time, probably past Mania.”

Everyone believes that Seth Rollins is legitimately injured, but fans will remember that just a few months back, he faked a knee injury and won the World Title. It was dubbed as the “Ruse of the Century.” It’s why many fans are skeptical about the injury rumor and believe Triple H and Co. could be working everyone again. Fans will likely have to wait until the October 20 edition of Raw to see how WWE plans to handle Rollins’ injury.

Main image credit: Carter Sterling, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons