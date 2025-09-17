WWE Wants Wrestlepalooza To Become An Annual PLE

In just a few days, WWE will host its first WrestlePalooza premium live event. The event previously was a trademark of ECW, who had done two shows with it in 1999 and 2000. When reports emerged that WWE wanted to revive this PLE, fans thought it would be a one-off show.

However, the latest reports suggest that WWE wants to add this event to their annual PLE schedule.

WWE Wants Wrestlepalooza To Become As Big As WrestleMania

On September 20, the WWE-ESPN deal will officially kick off with Wrestlepalooza. Brock Lesnar and John Cena are going to main-event the show. Fightful Select recently said that WWE wants Wrestlepalooza to be one of their top shows of the year, which is why they are going all in on its promotion. They said:

“Fightful Select was told that was a big reason why WWE has went heavy into WrestlePalooza, the branding, and will likely continue that in future years. Sources in WWE tell Fightful Select that it is being looked at as something that can also help fill the gaps in future years if WrestleMania takes place outside of North America.” (H/T Fightful)

Major names such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, AJ Lee, Cody Rhodes, and more have been announced for this PLE. If everything goes right, WWE might actually succeed in taking Wrestlepalooza to the same level as WrestleMania.

TKO Wants Wrestlepalooza To Become An Annual WWE PLE

TKO COO Mark Shapiro said something similar during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference this year. Shapiro believes Wrestlepalooza has the potential to become “another WrestleMania or another SummerSlam.” He said:

“Hopefully, Wrestlepalooza is a winner and we can bring that back annually. That could be a marketing bonanza for us if we do that right. Triple H is spending night and day creatively around making that what we think it could be, which is another Wrestlemania or another Summerslam. Those two stand out above the rest, Royal Rumble is right beneath that, and we think Wrestlepalooza could get into that quadrant.” (H/T Fightful)

But will they actually succeed? Besides the name feeling a bit not-like-WWE, there have only been 5 matches booked for the show. While some of the biggest names in wrestling are participating in the event, many feel paying $30 for a PLE in 2025 isn’t justifiable, especially considering millions of fans who are subscribed to Comcast and YouTube TV still don’t have access to ESPN’s DTC service. So, they won’t be able to watch the event without paying the $30 price.

WWE will also be competing with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, as AEW All Out takes place on the same day (although at different times). Compared to WWE, AEW fans will be getting 10 matches for the PPV for $39.99 if they buy it from HBO Max ($49.99 otherwise).

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire