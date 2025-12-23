Roxanne Perez Wants To Tag With Major Hollywood Star In WWE

Roxanne Perez recently named AJ Lee as her dream match in WWE. She also said she’d like to go headline WrestleMania with The Cult of Personality, CM Punk. But there’s one more match that Perez would like to be a part of.

It doesn’t include another wrestler, but a major Hollywood personality.

Roxanne Perez Is Inspired by Jenna Ortega, Wants To Have A Tag Team Match With Her

In an interview with Metro recently, Roxanne Perez spoke about Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, saying she is a big inspiration for her. Perez said she wouldn’t mind having a tag team match with her as the partner.

“Just everything that she does, how young she is, she’s Latina. She’s killing it out there in the movie scene. I would love to tag with her!”

Perez herself is only 24 years old and has already made a name for herself in the company. She wanted to prove to everyone that, regardless of age, people can do big things.

”My goal was always just to prove to everybody and to show younger people that it’s possible, regardless of age,’ she said. ‘It definitely felt like the company sees exactly what I always saw in myself!’

Over the past few years, WWE fans have seen numerous pop culture crossovers within the company. Travis Scott, for instance, was a big part of John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ rivalry this year.

Roxanne Perez is currently part of Raw’s Judgment Day stable, which also includes Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and herself. Since joining WWE in 2022, Perez has won numerous championship belts in the promotion, such as the Women’s Tag Team Championship, NXT Women’s Championship, as well as the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Do you want to see Jenna Ortega compete in a WWE ring?

Main image credit: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS