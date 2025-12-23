Roxanne Perez Names The Male WWE Wrestler She Wants To Face At WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has always been vocal about her support for CM Punk and AJ Lee. Perez is a former 2-time NXT Women’s Champion who made her main-roster debut earlier this year.

She’s currently part of The Judgment Day faction, and recently got to Pop Rox John Cena as well at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Roxanne Perez Says She Would Love To Main Event WrestleMania With CM Punk

Speaking with Metro in a recent interview, The Judgment Day wrestler was asked if there was a male wrestler she’d like to step into the ring with. Perez named CM Punk.

She said Punk was her favorite wrestler growing up, and if she ever got the chance to headline WrestleMania with a male performer, it would be with The Cult of Personality.

“Honestly, probably CM Punk, because he was my favourite growing up. If I had the chance to wrestle someone, main event WrestleMania with a male wrestler, it would definitely 100% be CM Punk.”

This isn’t a surprise considering Perez and Punk are good friends in real life.

It’s unlikely her wish could come true, however. WWE rarely does any intergender matches, and even then, it’s not usually two top stars going against each other. The last time WWE did an intergender match on television, it was Shayna Baszler going against Reggie.

Roxanne Perez Talks About CM Punk & AJ Lee Being Together In WWE

In another interview with Going Ringside, Perez reacted to Punk and Lee being in the same locker room again. Perez noted that Punk looks much happier now that his wife is there with him, and that it’s amazing to have them both in the same company and get advice from them.

“Oh, that’s been awesome having them around in the locker room. You could definitely see the change in Punk’s energy and just overall happiness when she’s around. It’s so cute. It’s awesome to see. I grew up watching them. The storylines that they created were some of my favorites to watch growing up. So, to now have them there and for them to just be people that I can turn to whenever I need advice or need help or anything… they’re amazing.”

