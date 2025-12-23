Roxanne Perez Reveals Her WWE Dream Match

Roxanne Perez has revealed her dream opponent in the ring, and the answer isn’t surprising.

Everyone knows that Perez has been a huge AJ Lee fan since she was a child. The 24-year-old wrestler has called Lee one of her inspirations growing up. Now she wants to have a match against her as well.

Roxanne Perez Told AJ Lee She Won’t Retire Until They Have A Match

Speaking with Metro recently, Roxanne Perez said that she wants to face AJ Lee in her dream match. She’s been pushing for it ever since she returned in September for a match.

She also said that if she doesn’t end up getting a match against Lee, she’ll hit CM Punk with her Pop Rox.

‘I’m constantly telling [AJ], “I can’t retire until I have a match with you. We both want to make it work, so you never know,’ she teased. ‘I really hope, and I’m manifesting, that it’ll happen, but I’m just excited to see her back.’ ‘If I can’t get AJ, I’m gonna Pop Rox CM Punk as much as I can!’

AJ Lee made her in-ring return at WrestlePalooza earlier this year, where she teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, and faced Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in the ring. She’s been missing in action since Survivor Series 2025, but fans are expecting her to return soon.

In the same interview with Metro, Roxanne Perez also spoke about an intergender match she wants to have in WWE. To no one’s surprise, she named CM Punk as her opponent.

Perez continues to be a key part of Monday Night Raw as part of The Judgment Day faction. She recently faced Bayley on the 22/12 edition of Raw (taped on 19/12), where she lost.

Main image credit: Roxanne Perez