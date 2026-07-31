Tony Khan Says AEW Has To Be Careful About Who It Signs Next

Over the past few years, AEW’s Tony Khan has signed a ton of big names in wrestling, such as Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and more. The company has also created many homegrown wrestlers, such as Darby Allin, MJF, and others who are currently at the top of their game. As per an F4WOnline report, “there are at least 7 names who are currently ‘waiting’ to be signed by AEW.” This would likely include many of the names that left WWE earlier this year.

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Tony Khan Says AEW Has To Be “Very Considerate” Of Who They Sign

During a recent appearance on ROAR Around The Ring, Tony Khan talked about the competition on the AEW roster. He noted that with there being a ton of great wrestlers on the roster already, AEW will have to be “considerate” of who they sign in the future. You can check out Khan’s full comments below:

“I think that if you look at how many great wrestlers there are in AEW, across Dynamite and Collision, these have so many great stars wrestling every week. Different wrestlers lined up, fighting for top spots. So there’s a lot of competition in AEW right now, so we have to be very considerate about who we sign and about who comes in to compete because right now, there’s already so many great wrestlers competing for these spots on TV and on pay-per-views.”

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You can watch Tony Khan’s interview with ROAR Around The Ring in the embed below:

AEW All In takes place next month at Wembley Stadium. It’s the biggest show of the year for AEW, and many fans are speculating that this is where we’ll see new debuts take place. It could be one wrestler or more; we don’t know that yet as this is merely speculation.

A few of the wrestlers fans are expecting to land in AEW are WWE’s The New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods departed the company earlier this year in May. Kairi Sane was also one of the wrestlers who left the company, and she could be a great addition to the AEW women’s roster as well.

Also read: Cruz Montana Details Emotional Exit From TNA And Move To NXT

Which wrestler do you think AEW is going to sign next?

For more on Tony Khan and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW