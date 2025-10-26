Asuka Responds To Goldberg’s Comments Against Her Online

Recently, Goldberg made headlines for his comments on the Real Talk with Mike Burke podcast. The former Universal Champion talked about his iconic streak in WCW, and Mike said how it could never be repeated.

That’s when Goldberg started criticizing WWE and said they’d already broken his streak. For those who don’t know, when Asuka first debuted in NXT, she was undefeated throughout her entire run until she suffered a broken collarbone.

In the podcast, Goldberg referred to Asuka as “some girl,” which many fans found dismissive. Goldberg said that WWE did it purposely to stick it to him because he worked for WCW and not WWE at that time.

Goldberg faced criticism from fans for not showing proper respect to Asuka here, and now, The Empress of Tomorrow herself has responded to his comments.

Asuka Responds To Goldberg’s Comments About Her Undefeated Streak

Writing on X, Asuka said that she’s not bothered by Goldberg’s words. She said:

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.”

Later in the tweet, Asuka said that she isn’t focusing on chasing records or championship belts right now. Instead, she expressed her desire to shape a new era and create memorable moments in wrestling.

“What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist.”

This isn’t the first time Goldberg has taken shots at Asuka and WWE on this matter. Last year, he mispronounced Asuka’s name and also referred to her as “some Japanese girl” while discussing his undefeated streak.

“That happened after I got there. A girl beat my undefeated streak. I can’t even remember. Ah-soo-ka [Asuka] is her name. Some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. It just so happened that it culminated when I got there. Then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves. Pretty ironic that happened when I got there.” (H/T Fightful)

Goldberg retired earlier this year on Saturday Night Main Event, where he lost to Gunther. He’s been a popular name in wrestling since his WCW days, but in recent times, Goldberg has alienated fans by constantly complaining about WWE and saying how he deserved better treatment from everyone.

Asuka, on the other hand, has consistently been a fan favorite in the whole business. She has also won numerous championships in WWE, such as the NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, Women’s World Championship, as well as Women’s Tag Team Championship.