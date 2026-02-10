Report: Bron Breakker Facing Up To 6 Months Out After Major Hernia Surgery

It was recently reported that WWE wrestler Bron Breakker suffered a hernia and had to undergo surgery as a result. This came from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and was later confirmed by PWInsider as well.

Fans initially assumed that this injury was the reason Bron Breakker was eliminated quickly at the Royal Rumble. However, it later turned out that wasn’t the case. On the February 2 edition of Monday Night Raw, there was a segment where Breakker was visibly upset and wanted to take out his anger on General Manager Adam Pearce. During the angle, Breakker also flipped the announcer’s table, which was initially reported as the cause of his injury. However, PWInsider later said that Breakker’s hernia was a thing for a while and that the surgery was deemed necessary after his 2/4 Raw appearance.

Bron Breakker Could Potentially Miss WrestleMania 42 Due To His Hernia Surgery

On this week’s Raw, Michael Cole said Breakker will be out indefinitely. Wrestling Observer Radio has provided an update on Breakker’s situation, and they say he could be out for 12 weeks to 6 months.

Meltzer said that Breakker had been dealing with this injury for a while now. Initially, he didn’t need surgery, but then the situation got bad, and he had to go under the knife. Meltzer also says that there’s currently no timeline for his return, but notes that Breakker could be out for up to 6 months in the worst-case scenario, which would mean he won’t be a part of WrestleMania. Breakker’s surgery was also different from laparoscopy, which is usually used for hernia repairs.

“He’ll be out for a while, as far as how long though, nobody’s really given me a timetable. Could be 12 weeks, could be six months at worst, probably not that long but again, I don’t know the details. People have had the other surgery, and that’s usually about a two month recovery, but his situation was worse than the regular surgery, it wasn’t the laparoscopy, this was a major operation.” (h/t Wrestletalk)

Bron Breakker’s Royal Rumble Plans Weren’t Affected By His Injury

Both PWInsider and Wrestling Observer say that Breakker’s injury didn’t affect his Royal Rumble plans. WWE always wanted Breakker to be eliminated quickly from the Men’s Rumble Match so they could set up his WrestleMania feud, reportedly with Seth Rollins. Rollins is also currently out due to a shoulder injury, but he was expected to be back by WrestleMania. As of now, no further details are known about Bron Breakker’s injury.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch