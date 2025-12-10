Logan Paul Says Travis Scott Backed Down From WWE Debut

Travis Scott was a huge part of WWE programming this year, during the Cody Rhodes/John Cena storyline. The Houston-born rap star first showed up in WWE during the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event.

On this show, John Cena turned heel against Cody Rhodes after the main event and sided with The Final Boss. Two months later, when John Cena and Cody Rhodes faced each other at WrestleMania, Scott once again showed up and cost The American Nightmare his match. Many fans were furious with his involvement in the match, and some wondered if this would all lead to him debuting in the ring.

Now, WWE Superstar Logan Paul has revealed that it was indeed the case. Travis Scott was going to work a WWE match, but before things could be officially announced, he backed out.

Logan Paul Says Travis Scott Didn’t Show Up When WWE Was Going To Announce His Match

On the Impaulsive podcast (h/t Wrestletalk), Logan Paul revealed that he and Travis Scott were supposed to tag with another wrestler and do a 3-on-3 tag team match. WWE was going to announce this match, and Scott was scheduled to television that day. Paul says that Scott just didn’t show up at all. This led to WWE cancelling this match. Paul says that Scott likely didn’t know that wrestling would be that big a commitment for him.

“I was very excited obviously for him to enter the WWE. We were supposed to team up with one other person, it was supposed to be a three on three, and the day it was supposed to be announced, he didn’t show up. My guess is he probably realised at some point that it’s really physically demanding, really hard and a lot of work. It’s probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his calibre. Like Bad Bunny loves it and put in the time and became a good wrestler, wrestling is a lot about navigating pain, it all really hurts.”

In the end, Travis Scott’s WrestleMania appearance ended up leading nowhere. WWE fans criticized this booking decision because it made no sense.

There were rumors that WWE wanted to have a John Cena, Logan Paul, and Travis Scott vs Cody Rhodes, Je,y and Jimmy Uso matchup for Money in the Bank 2025. This is likely the match Paul was talking about on his podcast.

We don’t know the reason why Scott never ended up wrestling a match in WWE. Around SummerSlam, there were reports that he and WWE had a falling out and that’s all fans know about this whole situation to this date.

Main image credit: Frank Schwichtenberg, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons