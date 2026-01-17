Mike Santana Says His Focus Is On Representing TNA, Calls WWE Move A Dream

Mike Santana says he would like to go to WWE someday, but he’s currently focused on TNA solely.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg, the current TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Mike Santana, was asked to share his thoughts regarding a possible WWE run in the future. Santana worked with WWE’s NXT brand last year, as part of TNA’s partnership with them. He made his NXT debut in May 2025, defeating Tavion Heights.

Mike Santana Talks About A Potential WWE Run In The Future

On Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Mike Santana said that as long as he holds the TNA World Championship, he’ll focus solely on that promotion. Going to WWE would be like a dream come true moment for him, but he’s not rushing anything right now. Here’s what Santana said:

“I think for me honestly, I’m always focused at the task at hand, and always focus on what’s in front of me. Like I’ve learned, before I used to try to take on too much, and that does no good.

So right now I’ve learned to focus on the task at hand, do what I got to do with what’s in front of me and then when the time comes, I cross that bridge. That’s exactly how I’m looking at it.

Of course, I keep my ear to the ground. I always do my research, I always do my homework. I always keep an eye on what’s going on. Like you guys know, timing is everything, right?

I watch, I study, I see how things are moving, but again, I’m focused on what’s in front of me right now. For however long I’m TNA champ, and however long I’m here, this is going to be my focus, this is what I’m going to rep, and when that time comes, we’ll cross that bridge and see how it goes.

But of course, like you said, we all grew up watching WWE. We grew up with people that got into this business having aspirations of going there, and having moments and a great run. That’s always been like a dream for me, but I also have learned to trust myself and trust the process. We’ll see where things go.”

On TNA’s debut on AMC on January 15, Mike Santana recaptured the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Frankie Kazarian.

