JBL Says Sami Zayn Should Be In The World Title Scene In WWE

Sami Zayn has been with WWE since 2013. In that time, he’s grown his fanbase a lot. He was a workhorse in NXT and had great moments such as his feud with Kevin Owens or his Road to Redemption storyline with Neville which ended with him finally capturing the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution.

On the main roster, Zayn has had some success with the mid-card belts. However, he’s never won the World Championship. The closest he came to winning it was at Elimination Chamber 2023, where he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fans love him, and they believe he really shines as the underdog. Many of them have been lobbying for a Sami Zayn World Title reign, and JBL also said that recently.

JBL Says Sami Zayn Deserves To Become The WWE Champion

JBL believes Sami Zayn should be pushed to the World Title in WWE: pic.twitter.com/firY71CfSE — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 16, 2025

JBL is one of those guys who really understands the business. He was the best heel of his time, and a huge reason why John Cena became the face of the WWE. On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL talked about Sami Zayn and praised his work and said he’d be a great contender to fight for the World Championship in WWE.

“Absolutely. He’s been right at the edge this whole time and for whatever reason he has not gotten it. Yes. 100%. Sami to me is one of the most talented guys I’ve ever been around. He’s a smart guy, he knows how to perform, he knows how to do anything, and he’s been terrific at so many different things that anything you put him in, which, for a world title, you have to have a lot of different shades, and I think he’d be good at it.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

It’s hard to disagree with him on this one. Zayn has consistently proven himself time and time again. As a heel, he elevated the Bloodline arc in WWE, and as an underdog, he got everyone behind him as a face.

Sami Zayn Says Winning The World Championship Is One Of His Goals

Last year, while speaking with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Sami Zayn stated that winning the WWE Championship before retirement is his ultimate goal. It’d be a great addition to his list of accomplishments in wrestling, but he’d be okay if this never came to fruition.

“I’d like to win the world title once before I call it a day, there’s no question, but I don’t live and die by that. It’d be great, and I really appreciate people saying they’d love to see it. I’d love to see it too, and I hope it happens, but if it doesn’t, thank you just the same, because it’s been amazing.” (H/T Dailymail)

Considering he’s the current United States Champion, it’s unlikely he’ll come into the World Title picture anytime soon. But in the future, when the timing is right, he can absolutely lift his first World Championship belt.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire