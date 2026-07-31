Nick Aldis Says WWE Is Working To Introduce Fans To His Pre-WWE Career

Those who’ve followed Nick Aldis’ wrestling career understand that he’s a great talent. For the past few years, he’s been working as an on-screen character on WWE SmackDown. A lot of the WWE audience may not realize that the guy they see every week on Friday used to be a wrestler as well.

Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion as well as a TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He has had numerous great matches in the ring against the likes of AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Samoa Joe, and more. Because none of these matches took place inside a WWE ring, people may not be aware of how great Aldis was in the ring.

Also read: Tony Khan Says AEW Has To Be Careful About Who It Signs Next

Nick Aldis Says WWE Is Working On Something To Tell Fans More About His Career

As fans know by now, Nick Aldis is scheduled to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam next month. It’ll be his first match on WWE television, and during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis said that the company is working on something to show the audience what he used to do before coming to WWE. It would likely be a video package, but Aldis didn’t say that explicitly.

You can read his full comments below:

“Well, I think we need to document my career. I believe that is in the works. I think it’s a bit of a crash course for the WWE universe. Is this is who this guy was before he came here? I think that’s necessary. Fortunately, there’s quite a good relationship with TNA and I believe with the NWA as well. So hopefully we can put together something compelling and substantial that really helps sort of fill that gap for people who don’t know, and the rest is up to me.”

Also read: Nick Aldis Says Mickie James And Randy Orton Told Him To Stay Ready For WWE Match

Watch his interview with Chris Van Vliet in the embed below:

Gunther has had a great career in WWE so far. He’s retired many legends in the past year, and could theoretically do the same at WWE SummerSlam if Aldis’ in-ring return is a one-time thing.

Are you excited to see Aldis’ match at SummerSlam?

For more on Nick Aldis and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE