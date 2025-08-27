Mr Beast Has Donated $10,000 On Syko Stu’s GoFundMe

Recently, Syko Stu got involved in a mid-match incident with MMA fighter Raja Jackson that saw the latter brutally beat him up in the middle of the ring. This wasn’t a work, rather a work turned into a shoot. This incident has caused a lot of fans to come in support of Stu, who later had to be hospitalized due to his injuries.

His family set up a GoFundMe campaign for him to cover his medical bills and other expenses, and a lot of wrestlers as well as other public figures have donated to his cause.

Mr Beast Has Donated $10,000 To Syko Stu’s GoFundMe Campaign

Over four thousand people have donated on Stu’s GoFundMe so far. Wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Swerve Strickland, Jack Perry, Rusev, and more have also contributed to raise $200k for the campaign’s goal. Shortly after the incident’s video was posted online, Mr. Beast (who’s the face of the streaming platform, Kick, where this whole thing was streamed live) said he’d like to help Syko Stu with his medical bills. At that time, Stu didn’t have a GoFundMe page set up for him.

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025

And now, Mr Beast has donated $10,000 to the fundraiser. With the help of his contribution as well as four thousand other people, Stu’s family has managed to raise over $140k in just over two days.

Raja Jackson’s Assault On Syko Stu Went Viral On The Internet

The professional wrestling industry can be brutal sometimes. Anyone who says wrestling isn’t real doesn’t understand the complexity of the whole thing. Sure, wrestlers aren’t supposed to hurt each other, but injuries happen, and some moves still hurt the opponents.

While the wrestler’s job is to beat their opponents enough for either a submission victory or a 3-2-1 pinfall, they have to do it while minimalizing the damage done to their opponent in real life. Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu was nothing like this. His punches caused major injuries to Stu who later had to be rushed to emergency medical care. The wrestler is currently recovering from his injuries.

For those who aren’t aware, on August 23, Syko Stu had a segment with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling. Stu hit him with a beer can, and the original plan was for Raja to have payback later.

Later on the show, Raja interfered in Stu’s match and hit him with a bodyslam. Based on the video evidence, this knocked Stu out cold. But Raja kept punching an unconscious Stu over 20 times. While indie wrestler Douglas Malo intervened to save his fellow wrestler, the damage had already been done. To make things worse, the match didn’t stop and the referee counted the pinfall against Stu, who wasn’t responding.

Later, he was taken to the hospital as he had suffered severe injuries. After a clip of this attack went viral, Kick banned Raja Jackson from the platform. WWE also severed ties with KnokX Pro and removed their affiliation from the WWE ID program. And there’s currently an investigation going on against Raja Jackson by LAPD.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Avalon.red