Ryan Garcia Erupts on Raja Jackson After Leaving Syko Stu Unconscious and Hospitalized

Boxer Ryan Garcia has publicly condemned Raja Jackson following a disturbing incident at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The event took place on August 23, where the son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was supposed to perform a single scripted body slam on Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith.

However, as payback for being hit with a beer can backstage, Raja brutally attacked Smith in the ring, leaving him unconscious and hospitalized. Many public figures, including Garcia, criticized the incident as one of the worst moments in recent pro wrestling history.

Ryan Garcia and Rampage Jackson React to Raja Jackson’s Shocking Wrestling Attack

MMA fighters taking part in wrestling events is nothing new in the cross-sport world. Sometimes they participate in the action inside the wrestling ring, but always according to the script. However, there is no defense for Raja taking things way too far.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that the MMA legend’s son was supposed to slam Stu once, as written in the script. But the onslaught of 20 legitimate punches to Smith’s face after the slam was completely unexpected. What was meant to be an entertaining wrestling moment ultimately turned into a violent assault.

Garcia was among the first public figures to condemn the attack. He took to X and wrote, “This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking like seriously????” A similar shock was felt across combat sports and wrestling communities as video of the unscripted attack spread online.


Meanwhile, Rampage Jackson attempted to explain his son’s actions while acknowledging the severity of what happened. The former UFC champion admitted Raja had been told he could get “payback” in the ring but called the incident “bad judgment” and “a work gone wrong.”


The elder Jackson’s response has done little to calm critics who argue his son should never have been allowed in a wrestling ring under those circumstances. Smith is currently hospitalized in critical care, with his brother, Andrew Smith, confirming that he is stable.

However, he also warned pro wrestling fans about fake fundraising pages attempting to exploit the situation.

Raja Jackson Faces Criminal Probe Following Violent Wrestling Incident

Public figures like Garcia and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren are now reacting to this attack, and the news has rapidly gotten serious. The Los Angeles Police Department is now treating the case as an assault investigation. It seems like a criminal charge is highly possible.

Since the attack raised questions about the proper wrestling safety standards, it requires serious authority verification. However, the elder Jackson is trying to save his son, calling him a non-trained professional wrestler.

Beyond the incident itself, the controversy highlights the broader problem of dangerous content on streaming platforms. As Garcia noted, “There needs to be a serious conversation about streaming culture; it’s getting out of hand with what people are willing to do while on stream.”


Meanwhile, Askren has placed the blame on the viewers. Slamming these twisted incentives, he wrote, “People love watching dumb shit, so the streamers battle to see who can do the most stupid shit!”

Until the case is resolved, both the community and public figures will continue voicing strong opinions. Since the police have taken control, they will now also focus on safety protocols in smaller promotions alongside the investigation into Raja Jackson.

